Roblox Unboxing Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator gives players the chance to unbox some awesome toys and items.

Unboxing videos are some of the most popular ones on the internet. People love watching others open up products, figures and more that they get in the mail or buy at the store.

In Roblox Unboxing Simulator, you can be one of those unboxing maniacs. Roblox Unboxing Simulator has a ton of promo codes to boost your unboxing abilities in the game.

Codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator (August 2021)

The in-game environment of Unboxing Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator has a long list of active codes as of August 2021. These codes provide items like Gems for purchasing in-game items, damage boosts to help you smash boxes even faster and so much more.

Here are all of the active codes for Roblox Unboxing Simulator:

Metaverse: Redeem for a damage boost

Redeem for a damage boost LavaLauncher: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost 2years: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost AnniversaryPet: Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward 200M: Redeem for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost

Redeem for a 200 minute 200% Event Boost Easter2021: Redeem for a 24-hour damage boost

Redeem for a 24-hour damage boost LavaLauncher: Redeem for a boost

Redeem for a boost PumpkinSmasher: Redeem for a 1 hour 100% damage boost

Redeem for a 1 hour 100% damage boost 200K: Redeem for a Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a Egg boost for 20 Minutes DailyLogin: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins Abilities: Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour

Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour Cheroso: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins IJustWantedIceCream: Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward unboxmilo: Redeem for Box boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for Box boost for 20 Minutes TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCode: Redeem for free Coins

Redeem for free Coins Slime: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems MadeYouLook: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems ThnxCya: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems BoxSquad: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Kelogish: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Russo: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems TeraBrite: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Bofishe: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems GravyCatMan: Redeem for free Gems

Redeem for free Gems Clans: Redeem for a Box boost for 24 Hours

Redeem for a Box boost for 24 Hours 1year: Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour

Redeem for a Hat boost for 1 Hour BianoBetero: Redeem for a Egg boost for 20 Minutes

Redeem for a Egg boost for 20 Minutes EmirKartalBoost: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Sub2Telanthric: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes R1zz: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Def1ldPlaysBoost: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Pengi: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes EUAMooGodenot: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes RHGameOn!: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes MitosDoDuduBetero: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes CrazyTurasBoost: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes PenguinSquad: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Sub2deeter: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes BanjoBoost: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes TrustGoneUP: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes SnugLife: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes M3lihKard3s: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes SDMittens404: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Expe11ez: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes Z0mbie&dvboost: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes TGSquad: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes NinjaRobzi: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes UnicornSophia: Redeem for +50% Damage for 20 Minutes

To redeem these codes, load up Roblox Unboxing Simulator. Open your profile and click on the Codes menu button at the top of the screen. Copy and paste the code into the text box, hit enter, and accept your reward.

