Roblox Area 47 Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Area 47 takes players into a science fiction world filled with alien creatures and questions that need to be answered.

Area 47 is an underground facility, and Roblox players can either enter it as a scientist, a member of the security team, or as a part of the Chaos Insurgency who are against what is happening there.

Starting games like these can be daunting. That can even be true for players who are veterans of Roblox Area 47. If you are overwhelmed and stuck, promo codes can help you out.

Codes for Roblox Area 47 (August 2021)

A thumbnail art created for Area 47 (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Credits are an important part of Roblox Area 47. These credits are how you purchase in-game items, upgrade weapons, and more. They are the main currency of Area 47.

You can get your hands on some extra credits with the following promotional code. It is currently the only one active for Roblox Area 47, so be on the lookout for an update if any other codes arrive.

The update has released! Use code "RELEASE" for 500 credits! Join our server for sneak peaks of upcoming content. https://t.co/l68l1LPTyT — Area 47 Roleplay (@PlayArea47) August 15, 2021

RELEASE: Redeem this code for 500 Credits

As of August 2021, this is the only code that has surfaced for Roblox Area 47. There are no expired codes and no update on when any other codes will be made for the game.

That makes it to easy to just copy and paste the one code available for that small boost to your credits.

To redeem the code, load into Roblox Area 47 and press the Play button.

Confirm your character and you will enter the game. On the left side of your screen, there will be a Shop button. Click on that and a new window with a text box will appear.

Haven't seen the trailer for the heist update? Check it out! https://t.co/9zPNOdb7uW



⏰ Update dropping soon!#roblox #RobloxDev — Area 47 Roleplay (@PlayArea47) August 13, 2021

In that text box, you can paste the copied code. Be sure to put it exactly as it appears, because codes are case sensitive. It will not work unless it is redeemed with all letters in the right case.

Once the code has been entered, there is a Confirm button. Press that and you will redeem the Roblox Area 47 code. A message will advise you that your reward has been received.

