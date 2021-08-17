Roblox Heroes Online codes (August 2021)

Roblox Heroes Online is a game based on the anime My Hero Academia, with the goal of fighting enemies in its world.

The game is very similar to other Roblox games based on anime properties. Players need to run around, level up, use weapons, powers and meet famous characters on their journey.

Roblox Heroes Online is also like other games in the sense of promo codes. Many titles on the platform offer a way to gain important resources by redeeming a variety of codes.

Codes for Roblox Heroes Online (August 2021)

Roblox Heroes Online has one currently active code and many expired codes. The only active code provides players with seven free spins in-game. This could reward one with a ton of items.

Players could end up with powerful new quirks to add to their Roblox Heroes Online character. At level 100, they will unlock the ability for two quirks, meaning seven spins could net players some extremely rare powers.

Super7: Redeem this code for 7 spins

Unfortunately, this game is not the developer's main project any longer. Its focus is elsewhere, so more codes for Roblox Heroes Online will probably not arrive in the future.

However, that doesn't mean it won't reactivate some of the codes that have expired. The following codes for Roblox Heroes Online have expired, so stay tuned to see if they become active again and what they might offer:

2018

2kids

BLOODLINES

Bizarre

Bloxnote

Bloxxit

Bluebird

DelayPlatinum

ErenYeager!

GearGearNoMi

Gentle

Grateful

hallowhallowOnthewall

Heroborne

Iggy

Jannnuaryy

Lawliet

LegendSwords

LilDeluxe

Mentoris

Naturia

Onnnline

Rebirth

Relllease

Shinnnobi

sansOnline

season4

shinobiX

TheLastOne

TomuraCrisis

Tsukuyomi

VillainsOnlinnne

VolumeWinning

Witcher

YareYare

Entering these Roblox Heroes Online codes is really simple. It can be done within the main menu of the game, rather than in the midst of action. There is a giant Codes button in the main menu that the player can click.

Clicking on it will bring up a box that reads "Enter your code here". Copy and paste the code into that box. The player should then hit the Enter key on their keyboard to redeem the code and ultimately receive their reward.

