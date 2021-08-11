Roblox Outlaster codes (August 2021)

Outlaster is the continuation of the very popular game known as Roblox Survivor.

Think of it as a Roblox version of Survivor the television show. You have to compete against other players, hoping to fight off elimination and last another day in the game.

You can form alliances, stab people in the back and outlast everyone to the finish line. Inputting some promo codes to get rewards will make that task much easier to accomplish.

Codes for Outlaster in Roblox (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

A game of Roblox Outlaster can take a very long time. Players need to use wit and survival skills to make it to the end. Cunning strategies are the only way to outlast the others.

Of course, using a code to get a leg up always helps. Getting some extra cash in your pocket to help out an ally or boost your supplies is a surefire way to put you in the lead.

As of now, there is only one active code for Roblox Outlaster:

paycheck: Redeem this code for 2,500 Cash

There are a handful of expired Roblox Outlaster codes that provided items, Gems and money. These codes could be reactivated at some point, except for the release code, so keep on eye on them to see if they become useful once again.

The expired Roblox Outlaster codes are:

spring - Redeem this code for a Flower Necklace

- Redeem this code for a Flower Necklace heart - Redeem this code for a Valentine Torch

- Redeem this code for a Valentine Torch holiday - Redeem this code for 2,000 cash

- Redeem this code for 2,000 cash horns - Redeem this code for a Darkhorn Torch (VIP Only)

- Redeem this code for a Darkhorn Torch (VIP Only) gourds - Redeem this code for a Pumpkin Necklace

- Redeem this code for a Pumpkin Necklace junglelife - Redeem this code for 50 Gems

- Redeem this code for 50 Gems Release! - Redeem this code to get $2,500 Money with any Robux Purchase (Lasts for 24 hours after game release)

When redeeming these codes, log in to Roblox and join a server for Outlaster. On the side of the screen, there will be a button with two tags on it. This is under the shop and box buttons.

Press on that to open the window that allows you to redeem codes. Copy and paste a code into the box, as it is case sensitive and won't work if it isn't put in exactly.

After entering the code, hit the Redeem button and the rewards will be added to your character. Use them wisely to survive and outlast the rest of the players.

Edited by Sabine Algur