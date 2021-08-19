Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 Codes (August 2021)

Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 is a massively popular game with over 12.2 million visitors since it was created.

One Piece is a well-known anime that was created on the back of a successful manga series. If you are a fan of One Piece, you will know exactly what to expect in the game.

One Piece: Millennium 3 sees Roblox players adventure through the One Piece world on a wild pirate adventure. For those wanting to start that journey, there are some promotional codes to help ease you in.

Codes for Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 (August 2021)

A promotional image for One Piece: Millennium 3 (Image via Roblox Corporation)

There is one current active code for Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 as of August 2021. When the game receives a certain amount of likes, however, the developers have said they will release a new code.

50klikes!: Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli

Beli is the monetary currency in the One Piece universe. In this Roblox game, it is used for a variety of things such as purchasing weapons, food, upgrades, and much more.

For those interested in the past Roblox One Piece: Millennium 3 codes that are now expired, here they are. Remember, some of these may come back in the future, so stay tuned to see if they are reactivated.

12mvisits! – Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli 2freespins! – Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli Update2! – Redeem this code for 4 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 4 Million Beli Bossisbickboi! – Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli MRsoonhype! – Redeem this code for 11 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 11 Million Beli JoinGroupForReward! – Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli 100kmembers! – Redeem this code for 13 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 13 Million Beli 45kLikes! – Redeem this code for 14 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 14 Million Beli 11mVisits! – Redeem this code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for Stat Point Reset LikeGameForCodes! – Redeem this code for 14.9 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 14.9 Million Beli BossIsCool! – Redeem this code for 9.9 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 9.9 Million Beli JoinOurDscordSerVr! – Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 9 Million Beli KioaG! – Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli M:Rsoon! – Redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for Stat Reset LikeTheGame! – Redeem this code for 5 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 5 Million Beli JoinOurDscrd! – Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 10 Million Beli TY4200k! – Redeem this code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Reset bossisepic! – Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset EasterEasterHoHo! – Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset Sub2tyjayandminh! – Redeem this code for 3.5 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 3.5 Million Beli BossisCool! – Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset EasterTime! – Redeem this code for 2 Million Beli

– Redeem this code for 2 Million Beli 100kMems! – Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset 3milVisits! – Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset

– Redeem this code for a Stat Point Reset Re0pen! – Redeem this code for 2x Experience

Redeeming codes works just like it does in other Roblox games.

Load in and look for the Twitter icon on the bottom left of the screen. Copy and paste the code into the text box, press Check Code, and you will receive your reward.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi