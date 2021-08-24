Roblox Music Codes (August 2021)

Roblox has many uses for music codes, whether it's for the Boombox feature or a separate game mode entirely. In this case, players who want music for the Boombox or the creator section have plenty of options to choose from.

Players who want to listen to music in Roblox typically have to do so through the use of a radio. The requirements can change from game to game in Roblox, but many of them utilize the radio feature. Some titles will require a purchase of the game pass to access the radio features.

There are thousands of tracks that players can listen to in Roblox through the radio. However, some of them will get taken down if Roblox deems it necessary, so it's best to use the codes while they are fresh.

Music codes in Roblox for the month of August

If players want to use any of the listed music codes, they'll need to individually enter them into Roblox. That part is usually done by going to the radio and prompting the ID section, where players can then enter their preferred track.

Roblox August 2021 music codes:

Everywhere I Go: 7156629013

Among Us Drip: 6486359635

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616

Alan W. Sabrina Carpenter- On My Way SLOWED: 2985525819

Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb): 6403599974

Nya! Arigato (TikTok Song): 6441347468

Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785

Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871

Tesher – Jalebi Baby: 6463211475

Billie Eilish – My Future: 5622020090

BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752

I'm An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484

Lil Peep – Cry Alone: 2506954333

twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848

Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384

SHOOT IT!!: 142768285

Super Mario Scream (LOUD): 442897621

Jungkook & RM of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977

Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661

Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723

Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782

Pew2578125671

Fishy On Me: 4908301571

THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970

ADHD: 2725621620

asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283

Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034

A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178

I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779

JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285

You gonna be sorry: 2733053836

Old Town Road: 2862170886

????HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778

dat boi [600+ SOLD!]: 410806544

Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946

Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974

Havana: 1358148888

HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305

We got to have… money..: 130763583

What does the fox say?: 130797915

I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033

Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759

I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032

Epic Sax Guy: 130775431

Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225

I’m the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206

This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860

Lady Gaga – Applause: 130964099

Justin Bieber – One Dance (Remix): 427404831

BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678

Fried Chicken Song [5000+!!!! takes!!]: 212718942

BTS – Save Me: 407947764

Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408

Marshmello - Alone: 413514503

yes: 5047832992

Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748

yo tengo: 1236609502

Let it go: 189105508

Dubstep: 138279247

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo remix: 2106186490

It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084

Lil Pump - OOFer Gang: 1325149363

All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010

Toad - Milk and Cookies: 587971443

Remember to use these codes before they're potentially removed and check back for more Roblox codes.

