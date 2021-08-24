Roblox Music Codes (August 2021)

Roblox has many uses for music codes, whether it's for the Boombox feature or a separate game mode entirely. In this case, players who want music for the Boombox or the creator section have plenty of options to choose from.
Players who want to listen to music in Roblox typically have to do so through the use of a radio. The requirements can change from game to game in Roblox, but many of them utilize the radio feature. Some titles will require a purchase of the game pass to access the radio features.
There are thousands of tracks that players can listen to in Roblox through the radio. However, some of them will get taken down if Roblox deems it necessary, so it's best to use the codes while they are fresh.
Music codes in Roblox for the month of August
If players want to use any of the listed music codes, they'll need to individually enter them into Roblox. That part is usually done by going to the radio and prompting the ID section, where players can then enter their preferred track.
Roblox August 2021 music codes:
- Everywhere I Go: 7156629013
- Among Us Drip: 6486359635
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby: 7081437616
- Alan W. Sabrina Carpenter- On My Way SLOWED: 2985525819
- Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb): 6403599974
- Nya! Arigato (TikTok Song): 6441347468
- Dua Lipa – Levitating: 6606223785
- Doja Cat – Say So: 521116871
- Tesher – Jalebi Baby: 6463211475
- Billie Eilish – My Future: 5622020090
- BTS – Fake Love: 1894066752
- I'm An Albatraoz (Niklas Edit): 470274484
- Lil Peep – Cry Alone: 2506954333
- twenty one pilots – Chlorine: 2675904848
- Waluigi hallelujah: 2052326384
- SHOOT IT!!: 142768285
- Super Mario Scream (LOUD): 442897621
- Jungkook & RM of BTS – Fools (Cover): 341411977
- Cyber/Steampunk Music: 146414661
- Lil Haiti – Good Vibe: 463843723
- Louis Vuitton – Original: 4935996782
- Pew2578125671
- Fishy On Me: 4908301571
- THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE ft. DONALD TRUMP (remix): 488472970
- ADHD: 2725621620
- asimo3089 , badcc, KreekCraft – You’re WeLcome: 2232185283
- Its everyday bro!!!????: 1033033034
- A Roblox Rap – Merry Christmas Roblox: 1259050178
- I play Pokemon GO Everyday!: 482886779
- JoeyDaPlayer – YOU HAVE NO LIFE: 1282209285
- You gonna be sorry: 2733053836
- Old Town Road: 2862170886
- ????HOW YALL LOOK PLAYING MINECRAFT????: 4630548778
- dat boi [600+ SOLD!]: 410806544
- Tsunami Hardstyle [Remix Hard]: 142720946
- Maroon 5 – Payphone: 131396974
- Havana: 1358148888
- HAS MLG GONE TOO FAR?: 185492305
- We got to have… money..: 130763583
- What does the fox say?: 130797915
- I Love Potatoes (Potato Song): 158764033
- Roomie-It’s Muffin Time [9,000+ Takes!]: 190475759
- I’M BEAN, MR. BEAN SONG: 947518032
- Epic Sax Guy: 130775431
- Albert Screaming (ALBERT SAW THIS!): 2562510225
- I’m the Map Dora the explorer REMIX!: 228617206
- This is Halloween REMIX: 517273860
- Lady Gaga – Applause: 130964099
- Justin Bieber – One Dance (Remix): 427404831
- BTS – BAEPSAE: 331083678
- Fried Chicken Song [5000+!!!! takes!!]: 212718942
- BTS – Save Me: 407947764
- Monster by Meg & Dia (Remix): 148492408
- Marshmello - Alone: 413514503
- yes: 5047832992
- Five Nights At Freddys 2 Song: Survive The Night: 189825748
- yo tengo: 1236609502
- Let it go: 189105508
- Dubstep: 138279247
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo remix: 2106186490
- It’s Raining Tix [Remix]: 398475084
- Lil Pump - OOFer Gang: 1325149363
- All Star but KreekCraft Ls: 1594785010
- Toad - Milk and Cookies: 587971443
Remember to use these codes before they're potentially removed and check back for more Roblox codes.