"Rock solid": League of Legends LoLdle answers 647 (Sunday, April 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 647th edition are now available. The game releases five puzzles featuring different champions from League of Legends. Solve all five riddles correctly to preserve your daily streak. Here's the April 14, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Rock solid."

Galio, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 647th edition (April 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 14, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Galio

: Galio Quote : Malphite

: Malphite Ability : Rakan; Bonus : Q

: Rakan; : Q Emoji : Sejuani

: Sejuani Splash art: Lux, Bonus: Lunar Empress Lux

The answer to the first riddle is Galio. One can easily infer this by recognizing the Golem creature type and its affiliation with Demacia. Furthermore, the quote in the riddle mentions "rock solid," which alludes to Malphite. He's a great pick for the top lane as well.

Regarding the ability puzzle, players should quickly identify the “Gleaming Quill” ability and relate it to Rakan. Furthermore, the answer to the emoji puzzle should come into view as Sejuani once you notice images with a boar and ice.

The Lunar Empress Lux splash art is relatively easy as well.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

