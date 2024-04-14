"Rock solid": League of Legends LoLdle answers 647 (Sunday, April 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 647th edition are now available. The game releases five puzzles featuring different champions from League of Legends. Solve all five riddles correctly to preserve your daily streak. Here's the April 14, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Rock solid."
Galio, Malphite, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 647th edition (April 14, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 14, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Galio
- Quote: Malphite
- Ability: Rakan; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Sejuani
- Splash art: Lux, Bonus: Lunar Empress Lux
The answer to the first riddle is Galio. One can easily infer this by recognizing the Golem creature type and its affiliation with Demacia. Furthermore, the quote in the riddle mentions "rock solid," which alludes to Malphite. He's a great pick for the top lane as well.
Regarding the ability puzzle, players should quickly identify the “Gleaming Quill” ability and relate it to Rakan. Furthermore, the answer to the emoji puzzle should come into view as Sejuani once you notice images with a boar and ice.
The Lunar Empress Lux splash art is relatively easy as well.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
The answers for the 648th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 15, 2024.