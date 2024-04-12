"For my father": League of Legends LoLdle answers 646 (Saturday, April 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 646th edition are now available. The game offers five riddles based on LoL champions. If you answer all of them correctly, your daily streak will remain unbroken. Here is the quote puzzle for April 13, 2024's LoLdle:
"For my father, the king."
Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 646th edition (April 13, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 13, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Aurelion Sol
- Quote: Jarvan IV
- Ability: Ryze; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Zilean
- Splash art: Volibear, Bonus: Default Volibear
This edition's first answer is Aurelion Sol, considered one of the strongest mid-lane champions in the current LoL meta. Additionally, the quote riddle includes the term "king," which hints at Jarvan IV's identity.
When it comes to the ability puzzle, gamers should find it easy to identify the "Riftwalk" ability and connect it with Ryze. Similarly, the emoji puzzle's answer should become apparent once you see emojis like the bomb and clock. As for Volibear's default splash art, that shouldn't be too difficult to interpret as well.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
The answers for the 647th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 14, 2024.