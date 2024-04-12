"For my father": League of Legends LoLdle answers 646 (Saturday, April 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 646th edition are now available. The game offers five riddles based on LoL champions. If you answer all of them correctly, your daily streak will remain unbroken. Here is the quote puzzle for April 13, 2024's LoLdle:

"For my father, the king."

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 646th edition (April 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 13, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Aurelion Sol

: Aurelion Sol Quote : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Ability : Ryze; Bonus : Q

: Ryze; : Q Emoji : Zilean

: Zilean Splash art: Volibear, Bonus: Default Volibear

This edition's first answer is Aurelion Sol, considered one of the strongest mid-lane champions in the current LoL meta. Additionally, the quote riddle includes the term "king," which hints at Jarvan IV's identity.

When it comes to the ability puzzle, gamers should find it easy to identify the "Riftwalk" ability and connect it with Ryze. Similarly, the emoji puzzle's answer should become apparent once you see emojis like the bomb and clock. As for Volibear's default splash art, that shouldn't be too difficult to interpret as well.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

The answers for the 647th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 14, 2024.