"The warrior’s spirit": League of Legends LoLdle answers 645 (Friday, April 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 645th edition are now available. This game incorporates five riddles surrounding LoL heroes. If you answer all five correctly, you can maintain your daily streaks. Besides this, it is quite enjoyable to learn about your favorite champions' lore by solving these puzzles in succession.

Here is the quote puzzle for April 12, 2024's LoLdle:

"The warrior’s spirit is never broken."

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 645th edition (April 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 12, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Mordekaiser

: Mordekaiser Quote : Xin Zhao

: Xin Zhao Ability : Kassadin; Bonus: R

: Kassadin; R Emoji : Nocturne

: Nocturne Splash art: Kennen, Bonus: Deadly Kennen

The first response to this LoLdle iteration is Mordekaiser. He is one of the best champions for the top lane in LoL-ranked matches. Moreover, the quote riddle mentions “warrior’s spirit,” which reveals Xin Zhao's name.

In the ability puzzle, players can easily recognize Kassadin’s image as it is associated with his "Riftwalk" ability. Furthermore, Nocturne's name can be quickly decoded in the emoji puzzle. Additionally, it should be quite simple to decipher Kennen’s Deadly splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

The answers for the 646th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 13, 2024.