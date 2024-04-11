"The warrior’s spirit": League of Legends LoLdle answers 645 (Friday, April 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 645th edition are now available. This game incorporates five riddles surrounding LoL heroes. If you answer all five correctly, you can maintain your daily streaks. Besides this, it is quite enjoyable to learn about your favorite champions' lore by solving these puzzles in succession.
Here is the quote puzzle for April 12, 2024's LoLdle:
"The warrior’s spirit is never broken."
Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 645th edition (April 12, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 12, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Mordekaiser
- Quote: Xin Zhao
- Ability: Kassadin; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Nocturne
- Splash art: Kennen, Bonus: Deadly Kennen
The first response to this LoLdle iteration is Mordekaiser. He is one of the best champions for the top lane in LoL-ranked matches. Moreover, the quote riddle mentions “warrior’s spirit,” which reveals Xin Zhao's name.
In the ability puzzle, players can easily recognize Kassadin’s image as it is associated with his "Riftwalk" ability. Furthermore, Nocturne's name can be quickly decoded in the emoji puzzle. Additionally, it should be quite simple to decipher Kennen’s Deadly splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
The answers for the 646th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 13, 2024.