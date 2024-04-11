"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 644 (Thursday, April 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 644th edition are now available. This iteration features five riddles based on LoL champions and their stories. If players solve all five correctly, they can maintain their daily streaks and show off their achievement with their friends on social media networks.

Here is the quote puzzle for April 11, 2024's LoLdle:

"Tell me a secret."

Garen, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 644th edition (April 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 11, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Garen

: Garen Quote : Ahri

: Ahri Ability : Rammus; Bonus: Q

: Rammus; Q Emoji : Olaf

: Olaf Splash art: Renekton, Bonus: Bloodfury Renekton

The first answer to today's LoLdle puzzle is Garen, a prominent top-lane champion in the current League of Legends meta. Furthermore, the quote clue mentions "secret," which points to Ahri.

The ability puzzle features an image of a rolling ball, which most players should associate with Rammus' "Powerball." Olaf's name can also be easily deciphered, thanks to the two axes.

However, Renekton's Bloodfury splash art can be a little difficult to figure out.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the earlier LoLdle answers are listed below:

April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

The answers for the 645th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 12, 2024.