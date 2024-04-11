"Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 644 (Thursday, April 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 644th edition are now available. This iteration features five riddles based on LoL champions and their stories. If players solve all five correctly, they can maintain their daily streaks and show off their achievement with their friends on social media networks.
Here is the quote puzzle for April 11, 2024's LoLdle:
"Tell me a secret."
Garen, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 644th edition (April 11, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 11, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Garen
- Quote: Ahri
- Ability: Rammus; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Olaf
- Splash art: Renekton, Bonus: Bloodfury Renekton
The first answer to today's LoLdle puzzle is Garen, a prominent top-lane champion in the current League of Legends meta. Furthermore, the quote clue mentions "secret," which points to Ahri.
The ability puzzle features an image of a rolling ball, which most players should associate with Rammus' "Powerball." Olaf's name can also be easily deciphered, thanks to the two axes.
However, Renekton's Bloodfury splash art can be a little difficult to figure out.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the earlier LoLdle answers are listed below:
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
The answers for the 645th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 12, 2024.