"You know what, Shadow?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 643 (Wednesday, April 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 643rd edition are now available. This brain teaser comprises five questions that revolve around champions in the League of Legends and their stories. By successfully answering all five, players can maintain their scores and share these achievements on social networks thereafter.
The quote puzzle from April 10, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:
"You know what, Shadow? Sometimes, I almost don’t hate you."
Tryndamere, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 643rd edition (April 10, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 10, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Tryndamere
- Quote: Vex
- Ability: Nocturne; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Yorick
- Splash art: Cho'Gath, Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls Cho'Gath
The initial LoLdle question's answer is Tryndamere, as the hints in the puzzle, like the Freljord region and Magically Altered species, are strong indications. In the quote puzzle, the word "Shadow" resonates with Vex.
When it comes to the ability puzzle, it is easy to figure out Nocturne’s “Shroud of Darkness” by seeing the blue orb with its image. He's one of the most famous choices among LoL's prominent junglers.
As for the emoji puzzle, deciphering Yorick’s name is relatively simple. Last but not least, deducing Cho’Gath’s Shan Hai Scrolls skin should be an easy endeavor.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
The answers for the 644th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 11, 2024.