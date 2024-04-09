"You know what, Shadow?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 643 (Wednesday, April 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 643rd edition are now available. This brain teaser comprises five questions that revolve around champions in the League of Legends and their stories. By successfully answering all five, players can maintain their scores and share these achievements on social networks thereafter.

The quote puzzle from April 10, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:

"You know what, Shadow? Sometimes, I almost don’t hate you."

Tryndamere, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 643rd edition (April 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 10, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Quote : Vex

: Vex Ability : Nocturne; Bonus: W

: Nocturne; W Emoji : Yorick

: Yorick Splash art: Cho'Gath, Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls Cho'Gath

The initial LoLdle question's answer is Tryndamere, as the hints in the puzzle, like the Freljord region and Magically Altered species, are strong indications. In the quote puzzle, the word "Shadow" resonates with Vex.

When it comes to the ability puzzle, it is easy to figure out Nocturne’s “Shroud of Darkness” by seeing the blue orb with its image. He's one of the most famous choices among LoL's prominent junglers.

As for the emoji puzzle, deciphering Yorick’s name is relatively simple. Last but not least, deducing Cho’Gath’s Shan Hai Scrolls skin should be an easy endeavor.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

The answers for the 644th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 11, 2024.