"The world is a desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 642 (Tuesday, April 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 642nd edition are now available. This puzzle game features five questions related to various champions and their lore in LoL. Players can keep up with their daily streak by answering each one of them and sharing their performance on various social media platforms afterward.
The quote puzzle from April 9, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:
"The world is a desert. I am the oasis."
Kayn, Azir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 642nd edition (April 9, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 9, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Kayn
- Quote: Azir
- Ability: Singed; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Graves
- Splash art: Xerath, Bonus: Runeborn Xerath
The first LoLdle question's answer is Kayn. The clues provided in the puzzle, such as the Ionia region and Darkin species, make it easy to guess. Moreover, in the quote puzzle, “desert” is mentioned, which means Azir. He is one of the most picked champions from mid-lane in League of Legends.
The image in the ability puzzle makes it straightforward to guess Singed's “Fling” ability. In the emoji puzzle, Graves' name can be deciphered because of his cigarette and pistol symbols. Last but not least, Xerath’s Runeborn skin won’t pose any difficulties.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
The answers for the 643rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 10, 2024.