"The world is a desert": League of Legends LoLdle answers 642 (Tuesday, April 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 642nd edition are now available. This puzzle game features five questions related to various champions and their lore in LoL. Players can keep up with their daily streak by answering each one of them and sharing their performance on various social media platforms afterward.

The quote puzzle from April 9, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:

"The world is a desert. I am the oasis."

Kayn, Azir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 642nd edition (April 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 9, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Kayn

: Kayn Quote : Azir

: Azir Ability : Singed; Bonus: E

: Singed; E Emoji : Graves

: Graves Splash art: Xerath, Bonus: Runeborn Xerath

The first LoLdle question's answer is Kayn. The clues provided in the puzzle, such as the Ionia region and Darkin species, make it easy to guess. Moreover, in the quote puzzle, “desert” is mentioned, which means Azir. He is one of the most picked champions from mid-lane in League of Legends.

The image in the ability puzzle makes it straightforward to guess Singed's “Fling” ability. In the emoji puzzle, Graves' name can be deciphered because of his cigarette and pistol symbols. Last but not least, Xerath’s Runeborn skin won’t pose any difficulties.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

The answers for the 643rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 10, 2024.