"Stars hear me!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 641 (Monday, April 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 641st edition are now available. This online game contains five riddles connected to the vast champion list and their unique stories in LoL. Fans can maintain the daily LoLdle streak by answering all five riddles. Subsequently, they can share the LoLdle results on social media.
The quote riddle from April 8, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:
"Stars hear me!"
Fizz, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 641st edition (April 8, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 8, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Fizz
- Quote: Soraka
- Ability: Karthus; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Poppy
- Splash art: Syndra, Bonus: Justicar Syndra
As for the first LoLdle question, Fizz is the answer. It can be guessed easily from clues in the puzzle, like the Runeterra region and Yordle species. The quote puzzle mentions "stars," which is related to Soraka's name.
A picture of Karthus’s “Lay Waste” is symbolized by the blue explosion in the ability puzzle. On the other hand, there should be no trouble understanding that Poppy is indicated by the lollipop and hammer symbols in the emoji puzzle. She is also a prominent jungle champion among LoL pros.
In conclusion, it will not be difficult to guess that it's Syndra’s Justicar skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
The answers for the 642nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 8, 2024.