"Stars hear me!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 641 (Monday, April 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 641st edition are now available. This online game contains five riddles connected to the vast champion list and their unique stories in LoL. Fans can maintain the daily LoLdle streak by answering all five riddles. Subsequently, they can share the LoLdle results on social media.

The quote riddle from April 8, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:

"Stars hear me!"

Fizz, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 641st edition (April 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 8, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Fizz

: Fizz Quote : Soraka

: Soraka Ability : Karthus; Bonus: Q

: Karthus; Q Emoji : Poppy

: Poppy Splash art: Syndra, Bonus: Justicar Syndra

As for the first LoLdle question, Fizz is the answer. It can be guessed easily from clues in the puzzle, like the Runeterra region and Yordle species. The quote puzzle mentions "stars," which is related to Soraka's name.

A picture of Karthus’s “Lay Waste” is symbolized by the blue explosion in the ability puzzle. On the other hand, there should be no trouble understanding that Poppy is indicated by the lollipop and hammer symbols in the emoji puzzle. She is also a prominent jungle champion among LoL pros.

In conclusion, it will not be difficult to guess that it's Syndra’s Justicar skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 7, LoLdle 640: Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax

Alistar, Irelia, Viego, Ezreal, Jax April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

The answers for the 642nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 8, 2024.