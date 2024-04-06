"The blades demand an offering": League of Legends LoLdle answers 640 (Sunday, April 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 640th edition are now available. This online puzzle game features five riddles that reflect the massive champion pool in LoL and their extensive lore. Fans can keep their streak going by answering new riddles every day.

The quote riddle from April 7, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:

"The blades demand an offering."

Alistar, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 640th edition (April 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 7, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Alistar

: Alistar Quote : Irelia

: Irelia Ability : Viego; Bonus: Q

: Viego; Q Emoji : Ezreal

: Ezreal Splash art: Jax, Bonus: God Staff Jax

Alistar is the answer to the first LoLdle question. It is an easy guess based on some hints, such as the Runeterra region and the minotaur species. He is also a support champion who enjoys great popularity in LoL. The quote clue speaks of "blades demanding an offering," which is connected to Irelia’s name.

In the ability puzzle, there is a cyan sword that represents Viego’s “Blade of the Ruined King.” The emoji puzzle is not so difficult, as the map and bow symbols make it easy to recognize Ezreal. Lastly, decoding Jax’s God Staff picture should not pose a problem.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai

Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

The answers for the 641st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 8, 2024.

