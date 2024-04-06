"The blades demand an offering": League of Legends LoLdle answers 640 (Sunday, April 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 640th edition are now available. This online puzzle game features five riddles that reflect the massive champion pool in LoL and their extensive lore. Fans can keep their streak going by answering new riddles every day.
The quote riddle from April 7, 2024's LoLdle is shown below:
"The blades demand an offering."
Alistar, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 640th edition (April 7, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the April 7, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Alistar
- Quote: Irelia
- Ability: Viego; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Ezreal
- Splash art: Jax, Bonus: God Staff Jax
Alistar is the answer to the first LoLdle question. It is an easy guess based on some hints, such as the Runeterra region and the minotaur species. He is also a support champion who enjoys great popularity in LoL. The quote clue speaks of "blades demanding an offering," which is connected to Irelia’s name.
In the ability puzzle, there is a cyan sword that represents Viego’s “Blade of the Ruined King.” The emoji puzzle is not so difficult, as the map and bow symbols make it easy to recognize Ezreal. Lastly, decoding Jax’s God Staff picture should not pose a problem.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 6, LoLdle 639: Xerath, Yorick, Gnar, Elise, Rek'Sai
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
The answers for the 641st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 8, 2024.
