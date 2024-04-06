"Sometimes the dead can give life": League of Legends LoLdle answers 639 (Saturday, April 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 639th edition are now available. The latest iteration features five puzzles based on the vast champion pool of LoL. Fans can maintain their daily streak by answering different riddles released every day.
Here is the quote riddle from April 6, 2024's LoLdle:
"Sometimes the dead can give life."
Xerath, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 639th edition (April 6, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles released on April 6, 2024, are as follows:
- Classic: Xerath
- Quote: Yorick
- Ability: Gnar; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Elise
- Splash art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Eternum Rek'Sai
The first answer of the latest iteration of LoLdle is Xerath. It should be easy to guess his name based on the clues, including the Shurima region and the release year 2011. Furthermore, the quote clue mentions "dead," which is associated with Yorick's name.
The ability puzzle contains Gnar's face, which should immediately remind him of his Rage Gene. The character is also a prominent top-lane champion in LoL. As for the emoji puzzle, the spider and the spiderweb icons make it easy to identify Elise.
Lastly, deciphering Rek'Sai's Eternum splash art should be relatively straightforward.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard
- April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen
- April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar
- April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean
- April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie
- March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego
- March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan
- March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
- March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett
The answers for the 640th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 7, 2024.