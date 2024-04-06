"Sometimes the dead can give life": League of Legends LoLdle answers 639 (Saturday, April 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 639th edition are now available. The latest iteration features five puzzles based on the vast champion pool of LoL. Fans can maintain their daily streak by answering different riddles released every day.

Here is the quote riddle from April 6, 2024's LoLdle:

"Sometimes the dead can give life."

Xerath, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 639th edition (April 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles released on April 6, 2024, are as follows:

Classic : Xerath

: Xerath Quote : Yorick

: Yorick Ability : Gnar; Bonus: Passive

: Gnar; Passive Emoji : Elise

: Elise Splash art: Rek'Sai; Bonus: Eternum Rek'Sai

The first answer of the latest iteration of LoLdle is Xerath. It should be easy to guess his name based on the clues, including the Shurima region and the release year 2011. Furthermore, the quote clue mentions "dead," which is associated with Yorick's name.

The ability puzzle contains Gnar's face, which should immediately remind him of his Rage Gene. The character is also a prominent top-lane champion in LoL. As for the emoji puzzle, the spider and the spiderweb icons make it easy to identify Elise.

Lastly, deciphering Rek'Sai's Eternum splash art should be relatively straightforward.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 5, LoLdle 638: Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard

Kayle, Kassadin, Ziggs, Yasuo, Bard April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

The answers for the 640th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 7, 2024.