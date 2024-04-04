"The balance of power": League of Legends LoLdle answers 638 (Friday, April 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 638th edition are now available. In this edition, fans will find several questions about LoL champions and their abilities, quotes, and skins. Each edition has five puzzles. This word game is a great way to stay current with League of Legends while also immersing oneself in its vast universe.

The following is the quote riddle from the April 5, 2024 LoLdle:

"The balance of power must be preserved."

Kayle, Kassadin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 638th edition (April 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles released on April 5 are as follows:

Classic : Kayle

: Kayle Quote : Kassadin

: Kassadin Ability : Ziggs; Bonus: R

: Ziggs; R Emoji : Yasuo

: Yasuo Splash art: Bard; Bonus: Elderwood Bard

Kayle is the champion for this LoLdle Classic puzzle, and the provided clues include the Demacia region and the year 2009 when she was first introduced into League of Legends.

The quote puzzle's cryptic clue talks about the "balance of power," a term connected with Kassadin. He is frequently played as a mid-lane champion in League of Legends. After witnessing the blast pattern of Ziggs's "Mega Inferno Bomb" ability, it should be straightforward to decipher.

Emojis of a sword and a storm make it obvious that Yasuo is the character indicated in the Emoji puzzle. Similarly, identifying Bard’s Elderwood splash art is easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 4, LoLdle 637: Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen

Jayce, Rakan, Orianna, Tryndamere, Shen April 3, LoLdle 636: Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar

Pantheon, Vladimir, Cassiopeia, Evelynn, Briar April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

The answers for the 639th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 6, 2024.