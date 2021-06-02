Rocket League: How to claim the Love ISLV Wheels for free

Psyonix has decided to commemorate the start of Pride Month by adding a bunch of new content to Rocket League for June. The new content is a free pair of wheels that players can claim, along with the Love ISLV playlist, which adds eight new tracks from prominent artists representing the LGBTQIA+ community to the game.

This article dives into everything players need to know about Rocket League's Pride Month celebrations.

Rocket League celebrates Pride with Love ISLV Wheels giveaway and fresh tunes

It's June 1 and Rocket League is ready to celebrate #Pride! Claim the Love ISLV Wheels in the Item Shop RIGHT NOW for Free! https://t.co/Vg2Ou5kFgx pic.twitter.com/nbx9RGXF2u — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) June 1, 2021

Tweeting about Rocket League's Pride Month celebrations, developer Psyonix linked users to their blog, where they revealed the Love ISLV wheels and playlist.

The wheels can be claimed for free all month long from the Item Shop.

The Love ISLV playlist, on the other hand, features some of the most popular tracks from artists belonging to the LGBTQ+ community like Daya and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the complete tracklist below:

"Imagine" by Ben Platt

"Platinum" by Big Freedia

"Bad Girl" by Daya

"Found My Friends" by Hayley Kiyoko

"Malibu" by Kim Petras

"PAIN" by King Princess

"MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"STUD" by Troye Sivan

The songs are available for the entirety of June on Rocket League Radio, and players can eventually claim the entire bundle as Player Anthems for free once they hit the Item Shop on June 21st at 6 p.m. PDT (June 22 at 1 a.m. UTC).

Following a deal with Epic Games in late 2020, Rocket League is available for free. The game is now more accessible than ever.

