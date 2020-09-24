Rocket League servers go down as soon as the game is released on Epic Games Store

The news of Rocket League becoming a free to play game was quite exciting for the community. This came with the more prominent announcement of Epic Games having a crossover event with Fortnite. With the game now finally available on the Epic Games Store, players were understandably looking forward to checking it out.

However, that was not the case, and the excitement faded soon enough. After the game went live, numerous gamers across the globe reported issues with the server.

Rocket League servers down after one hour of free to play version

One hour into free to play and Rocket League servers are already down 😂 pic.twitter.com/nlX6TTghPs — Cody DeBos - Writing 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@CodyDeBos) September 23, 2020

This was not unexpected given the game's popularity, and various players wanted to get their hands on it first. Regardless, it was expected that a multi-billion-dollar company like Epic Games, would address this issue before launch.

Kinda was expecting Rocket League's servers to go KAPUT when they went F2P.



Didn't expect it to happen only an hour in. pic.twitter.com/2jEtrvYmr1 — Grape 💜 (@PurpleWedge20) September 23, 2020

Unfortunately, it became worse when players and other members of the gaming community openly criticized Epic Games' Rocket League servers.

Rocket League is free!!!! But I heard the servers are trash so no one can play. pic.twitter.com/MPm4xm4Htm — Puggopotamus (@puggopotamus) September 23, 2020

This is not the first time Epic Games has been under extreme scrutiny for server issues. Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2, professional players have accused the servers of being questionable. Several players expected the Rocket League servers to go down, but they didn't expect it to happen this quickly.

The issue with Rocket League seems to be one from Epic's side. Naturally, their defense would rest on the servers being controlled and run by AWS (Amazone Web Services). Regardless of the shifting blame game, it is disheartening to see that global corporations cannot live up to expectations when it comes to delivering a game.

Epic Games need to act quickly

Yep nice one Epic you’ve ruined a perfectly fine game by not letting anyone play because Of your shite servers pic.twitter.com/kDOPkDuidb — Jack Maguire (@jacklufc9) September 23, 2020

Players also criticized how this was not pre-planned. Rocket League is one of the most popular games globally, and announcing it as free to play would obviously attract more players. Thus, it is indeed a lack of planning and foresight.

My own servers in a private match and still lagging like hell, been like this for a couple days and hasn’t changed, anybody else experiencing this problem?? #RocketLeague pic.twitter.com/ersC4Tsx2n — Redhawk_551 (@551Redhawk) September 23, 2020

Players report that just one hour into the free to play version of Rocket League, the servers went down. While this creates a lot of cacophony among the community, it also sheds light on the irresponsibility shown by such tech giants.

It was indeed a brilliant idea to have a Fortnite Rocket League collaboration. If the servers keep up the same performance though, it is safe to assume that the collaboration will fail.

Image Courtesy - Rocket League

Epic Games will hopefully figure out a way to implement a fix. However, things do not look too positive right now, as it is not going to be an easy process. Fortnite players have been complaining about faulty servers for ages, and there is still no change. The server issues will need to be addressed as soon as possible, before high-profile players start quitting the game.