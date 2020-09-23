New leaked cosmetics, emotes and weapons in Fortnite 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is gearing up for something spectacular. With all the latest collaborations, upcoming shows, and new updates, the game feels more alive than ever. Along with this, the community was rewarded with a crossover that features Rocket League themed rewards.

Here's the Logan variant ingame pic.twitter.com/oNP2469WgX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

BTS is also coming to Fortnite soon. In their honor, some new emotes were added to the game. Similarly, popular data miners have divulged a few points that Epic didn't mention.

Infos about the patchnotes, and the red letters spell out "Daywalker" pic.twitter.com/m6fs3eVcMb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

For instance, a specific AR has been vaulted, which happens to be a community favorite. At the same time, a bunch of new cosmetics were leaked, that might pave their way into the item shop soon.

All these updates and inclusions only point to Fornite opening up as a more dynamic version of itself.

The cosmetics leaked in Fortnite

HYPEX made a video showing all the cosmetics and emotes in Fortnite at the moment. This includes emotes curated by BTS as well. Epic Games have implemented a lot of the fan requests from players. Thus, these inclusions do not come as much of a surprise.

The "It's Dynamite," Emote has been added to the Icon Series. The Marvel Series saw the addition of the "Wolverine" outfit as well.

Two new skins were added to the Aerosol Assassin set. Both of them are variants of the "Abstrakt" skin - a spray painters' outfit with glowing eyes.

The Courageous Era set also saw the addition of the "Hyacinth" and "Morro" skins. The Night Hunter set got a new addition with "Victoria Saint," and the City Center set introduced "Sagan."

The Scoped AR is back in the game

HYPEX also tweeted out some upcoming changes that will affect the game. The increase in the Midas Flopper spawn rate is one of the biggest pieces of news. However, the return of the Scoped AR has taken the community by surprise.

Correction for one of my previous tweets, this is the actual loot pool of the upcoming giftboxes: pic.twitter.com/ocTyqNrLQg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

This was one of the weapons that was quite endeared in Fortnite, but the beginning of Chapter 2 saw a drop in it's popularity.

Now that Epic Games has chosen to bring it back, it will be interesting to see what happens with the weapons meta. These new changes in Fortnite are setting up the community for what should be a tremendous season finale.