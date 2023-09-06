Rocket League v2.32 official patch notes: Season 12 live, Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena added, new Porsche 911 Turbo vehicle, and more

Psyonix has released patch 2.32 for Rocket League, which marks the start of Season 12. This update includes a new Tournament Season, Challenges, a brand-new Rocket Pass, and more. However, the most notable additions are the Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena and Porsche 911 Turbo vehicle, which can now be used in every mode.

This article will provide an overview of everything included in update 2.32 for Rocket League. Players may visit this title's official website for detailed patch notes.

Official patch notes for Rocket League patch 2.32

Here are the official notes for patch 2.32:

Patch Headlines

Season 12 Rocket Pass, featuring the Porsche 911 Turbo, has begun

The new Arena ‘Neo Tokyo (Hacked)’ is live in Online Playlists, Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play

Season 11 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players

Season 12 Overview

Rocket Pass

The Porsche 911 Turbo uses the Dominus hitbox

Tournaments

Season 12 Tournaments are now available

Any unspent Season 11 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards

Tournament Credits have converted to the highest level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining

Every player who played in at least one tournament this season will receive one All-Star cup

New Tournament Reward items have been added

Challenges

Season 12 Stage 1 Challenges are live in Rocket League

Competitive

Season 12 Competitive has started

Season 12 Changes

Similar to previous seasons, a soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists

Latest Contents

Arena

Season 11 Competitive Rewards

Season 11 Reward Items and Titles will be awarded according to your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

Season 11 Rewards are a non-tradable Boost

Bronze I or higher: ‘S11 – Bronze’ Boost

Silver I or higher: ‘S11 – Silver’ Boost + lower rewards

Gold I or higher: ‘S11 – Gold’ Boost + lower rewards

Platinum I or higher: ‘S11 – Platinum’ Boost + lower rewards

Diamond I or higher: ‘S11 – Diamond’ Boost + lower rewards

Champion I or higher: ‘S11 – Champion’ Boost + lower rewards

Grand Champion I: ‘S11 – Grand Champion’ Boost + lower rewards

Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 – Supersonic Legend’ Boost + lower rewards

Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text)

Competitive Grand Champion: ‘S11 GRAND CHAMPION’

Rumble Grand Champion: ‘S11 RNG CHAMP’

Hoops Grand Champion: ‘S11 DUNK MASTER’

Snow Day Grand Champion: ‘S11 BLIZZARD WIZARD’

Dropshot Grand Champion: ‘S11 FLOOR DESTROYER’

Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text)

Competitive Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 SUPERSONIC LEGEND’

Rumble Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 RNGENIUS’

Hoops Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 LEGENDARY BALLER’

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 ICE TITAN’

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: ‘S11 TILE ANNIHILATOR’

This summarizes the 2.32 patch notes for Rocket League.