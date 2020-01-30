Rockstar Games: Publisher giving away Thank You rewards to the players of GTA & Red Dead Online

Both GTA Online and Red Dead Online have had a record-breaking holiday season in terms of a huge player count. Where GTA had great success with Diamond Casino Heist while Red Dead came across great acclaim with its latest update Moonshiners in December 2019. So the Publisher, Rockstar Games has decided to giveaway free rewards as thank you gifts to its players because of the games' success across streaming platforms as well as player counts. Players of both games will get free in-game cash as well as other items for free.

We’d like to thank our entire community for another record-breaking holiday season for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.



To celebrate, we will be offering huge bonuses in both games.



Details: https://t.co/NtZmrmt2QL pic.twitter.com/O8LL79Ph92 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 28, 2020

What are the Rewards and how can they be earned

GTA Online:

Players of GTA Online will be able to get a bonus of up to $2,000,000. $1,000,000 can be acquired by just playing the game between 30th January and 5th February, while another gift of $1,000,000 can be obtained by playing between 6th February and 12th February.

Red Dead Online:

Red players will also receive a lot of bonus rewards which may include free access to select roles along with special role item giveaways and many more

The Gunslinger’s Cache: The players who will play between 28th January and 3rd February will get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

The players who will play between and will get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo. The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: While those who play 4th February and 10th February will be able to get a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Furthermore, there will be more clothing additions and XP rewards for Red Dead Online, while GTA will introduce the players with new vehicle types and other accessories for its new series. The future missions of both the games 2020 are yet to arrive through updates.