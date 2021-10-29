Röki PS5 review: A dark fairytale for the next generation

Scandinavian folklore and contemporary characters are brought together in a dark fairytale to tell the story of Röki. Some players may have already experienced the tale, but for the first time, Röki is available on next-generation systems.

The indie team at Polygon Treehouse have managed to take their story and polish it beyond what was possible before. Röki was initially released on PC and Switch in 2020, and while the game is still the same at heart, its presentation is fresh.

New graphical features in Röki on PlayStation 5

What separates this review from pass impressions of Röki is the next generation hardware. Developing a new version of the game for the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 has allowed for new leaps in presentation of the game.

During the entire playthrough on PlayStation 5, the experience was seamless and there wasn’t a single bug to report. My immersion to the game was locked-in the entire time, and Polygon Treehouse did a phenomenal job in making sure the gameplay had no hiccups.

Röki also runs at a crisp 60 frames per second now, along with the option for 4K. The quality of the visuals is apparent, and the unique art style of the game looks even better for it.

A beautiful world enhanced by next generation hardware

The world is full of wonders for Tove to explore. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

It’s clear how well Röki runs on the PlayStation 5, but the visuals and the music were what really made the world memorable as a player. Like many indie games that are released to critical praise, Röki manages to find unique footing in an amazing landscape, which in this case is inspired by Scandinavian folklore.

Visuals are fantastic from the start, but as players take Tove through the portal to a new world, every corner becomes a piece of art begging to be appreciated. On top of the visuals, the music is atmospheric and heartfelt to the point that it becomes a part of the storytelling itself.

The environmental storytelling and the level design of the game only enhances the ability to take in all of the scenery.

Puzzles and exploration in a mystical yet familiar world

Puzzles carry the core gameplay in Röki. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

The core gameplay and philosophy of Roki deals with environmental puzzles in a world similar to a Metroidvania theme. Plenty of time is spent looking for clues, collecting items, and using knowledge of the world to progress.

Anytime an item is picked up, it goes into Tove’s backpack and can be combined with other items to create key pieces of progression. Röki utilizes a drag-and-drop system along with traditional movement in order to play through the game.

As a whole, Röki doesn't bring a lot to the table in terms of new gameplay. Anyone looking for true innovation in gameplay systems will not find that in this story. While that tends to be a negative for some, in this case, Röki doesn't necessarily need that additional layer. The game knows what it wants to be, and Polygon Treehouse made sure the included aspects are top notch.

Creatures of all kinds exist in Röki. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

One aspect where the game tends to truly drag is in the climbing. Some puzzles will require Tove to climb, which is a very slow climbing animation that the player doesn’t really have much control over. Instances like these where overly long animations make the puzzle double the length certainly halt the flow of the game.

The quest system also makes the game drag at times because there is no true way to track locations. Using the journal can help, and most of the time there are no issues, but players better make sure they are paying attention or they could get frustrated easily. The journal, especially with collectibles, didn't feel integral to the UI. But those issues were truly minimal compared to how the gameplay felt throughout.

Perhaps the best aspect of the gameplay was the progression of puzzles and the need to use every tool. Gameplay and puzzles never felt stale. Instead, they were always changing. If a roadblock was met, it was integral to remember where I had been or what tools I had picked up. Röki encourages exploration along with experimentation to move along in the world.

Folklore and fairytales brought to a contemporary story

Attempt to save the guardians with Tove. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

The story of Tove and Röki is one of the best parts of the game and carries players all the way through to the end. There are always two main narrative threads running within Röki that tend to merge or inform each other.

Dealing with loss and facing haunting memories is at the crux of Röki as an adventure game. The further in that players get, the further Tove will get in her quest to truly face the loss of her mother.

As a goal, Tove is faced with saving her little brother Lars after he is abducted by a massive black monster at the start of the game. The monster, named Röki, turns out to be more complicated along with the world that Tove stumbles into to save Lars.

The world is full of secrets in Röki. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

While Tove faces her loss head on, despite the pain, she finds herself entwined within a world filled with Scandinavian folklore. The trees have eyes, Trolls once roamed in pairs, and Jotunn (Giants) Guardians are hidden away in a slumber.

At any point in the story, there is progression in the overall epic fairytale. There are new stories about side characters on their own adventure against loss, and then the main stories that are further steps into accepting the fate of Tove’s parents.

These themes of adventure and learning how to forgive and cope are constantly backing each other up, and the final act of the game pieces it all together into a beautiful epilogue.

Conclusion

Röki knows what it wants to be. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

Röki had already proven itself as a game with numerous qualities and dimensions when it was initially released in 2020. With a next generation upgrade that allows players to seamlessly experience the dark fairytale, Röki has gone even further than before.

For only $20, Röki is certainly a steal and worth the time it takes to adventure within old folktales. Tove’s story is just one more example of what indie teams are capable of, and Polygon Treehouse has brought that gem over to the latest consoles.

Röki PlayStation 5

A game well worth the price. (Image via Polygon Treehouse)

Reviewed on: PlayStation 5 (Code provided by Polygon Treehouse/United Label Games)

Platforms: PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: Polygon Treehouse

Publisher: United Label Games

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Release: October 28, 2021

Edited by Joey Carr