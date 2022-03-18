Roller Champions reportedly delayed until "late spring"

According to Tom Henderson, Ubisoft has delayed Roller Champions again, this time until “late spring.” The team reportedly needs more time to develop the game, and so the game announced in 2019 will see yet another delay.

Originally scheduled for March 31, 2022, there is no current date for the upcoming Ubisoft title.

“Roller Champions will be releasing this late spring.”

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Ubisoft quietly delayed Roller Champions again today over on their discord server. Ubisoft quietly delayed Roller Champions again today over on their discord server. https://t.co/kniMdAPnV7

This message went out to the game's testers on Discord, and according to the team, they have determined the game simply needs more time. It’s unfortunate that the game gets delayed, but it’s more important to produce a quality product.

“We are hard at work for the wait to be worth your confidence in Roller Champions as the game is getting closer to launch every day.”

Ubisoft said they appreciate all the patience and hype for the game, revealing that the game is getting closer to launch every day. The developers said the wait is almost over and confirmed the late spring launch. There is no telling if that will change or not.

“After evaluating every possible scenario, the team has concluded that they will need a bit more time to deliver the successful game you deserve. We believe it’s the right decision to properly honor your (and our own!) for the game and the competitive scene you’ve started around our Beta.”

The developers appreciate the support of the community as it comes close to completion, and are excited for players to finally get their hands on the game. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like players will have to wait long.

The game will be rolling out on PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and mobile devices this spring, according to the developers, and will be a free-to-play sports title. Players will be pitted into competitive 3v3 matches from a third-person perspective.

To score, players will need to gain control of the ball and race one lap around the track without being interrupted by another team, similar to real-life Roller Derby matches. While originally slated for a March 2022 release, fans will have to hold out a bit longer.

