“Can’t hold it anymore”: F1 star Romain Grosjean reveals how he relieved himself in his car during race

Romain Grosjean shared one of the unfortunate moments mid-race when he couldn't hold out for a bathroom on a livestream today.

Romain Grosjean is a world renowned Formula One racer from Switzerland, but not for winning races. His fame comes from his 2020 crash dubbed "The Fireball Crash," where the car he was racing in collided with a wall going around 200kph. He miraculously survived the crash and climbed from the flaming wreck, only suffering from some burns on his hands.

During a livestream of a virtual F1 race, Romain was asked by one of the sports casters if he ever had a situation where he could not wait for a bathroom.

"It happened four times in my life, I know the number because it was traumatizing me."

Romain Grosjean recalls the time a compromised race suit gave him good luck

Romain then recalls one of the funny instances in which he compromised himself.

"It was pouring down on Sunday morning, we were racing and I really needed to have a wee. So I'm like "Ok, I'm going to let it go, I can't hold it anymore.""

He then recounts that one of the biggest names in F1 history, Flavio Briatore, wanted to meet with him.

"Race finishes, not a bad race, and then Flavio Briatore's right man comes and says "Flavio wants to see you right now." and I knew i just wee'd myself and I end up sitting on Flavio's office couch, I felt so bad."

He then reveals that despite the circumstances, he still got the race Flavio was offering him, and joked that the soiled suit helped his luck.

"So if you ever wee yourself in a racecar and you get a meeting afterwards, it may be good luck."

While it may seem like a gross concept, this is a common occurrence in races like F1, as the racers are stuck in their car for hours, unable to take a restroom break.

While some may have the fortitude to hold it in, others like Romain Grosjean have to let it out before it becomes a distraction during the race.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul