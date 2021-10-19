F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and ex-Renault boss Flavio Briatore tease "new chapter"

Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali and former Renault boss Flavio Briatore recently teased a new beginning to the 2022 season in an Instagram video. The meeting between the two in the video has led to speculation of Briatore’s involvement in the sport in the future.

Briatore was banned from the sport because of 2008's infamous "crashgate" scandal, when Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately caused an incident during the Singapore Grand Prix to benefit teammate Fernando Alonso. The Italian has not been actively involved in the sport since then.

While Briatore’s lifetime ban for the race-fixing scandal was lifted in 2010, he has only been spotted at Formula 1 races as a visitor or advisor to two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Flavio Briatore hints at F1 role in a video with Stefano Domenicali on Instagram

Surrounded by Formula 1 staff in a meeting room, Domenicali said:

“So stay tuned, lots of fun for the next season in Formula 1.”

Following the F1 boss, Briatore asserted:

“New energy, new power and new excitement, Formula 1.”

Briatore captioned the cryptic video, saying:

“A brand new chapter in Formula One is about to start: we will bring you all the excitement, the entertainment, the fun and energy that this fantastic sport deserves!”

The ex-Renault boss' association with fellow Italian Domenicali dates back to the time when the latter headed the Ferrari team. Despite Briatore's exit from the sport, he maintained his close association with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, as well as many key figures in the paddock, including his former Ferrari counterpart Domenicali.

The Formula 1 CEO had written an article titled "State of the Formula 1 Nation" on the sport's official website. A similar theme resonated in his words during the Instagram video, hinting at new chapters for the 2022 season. Domenicali said:

“Regarding the future beyond 2022, there will be some other good news coming out soon, which I don’t want to spoil by saying now.”

An interesting reply to the Instagram video featuring Domenicali and Briatore came from Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. He said:

“Great to see you back involved.”

Horner’s comment on Briatore’s post has led to rife speculation suggesting the controversial Italian's return to Formula 1.

Briatore, whose name has been embroiled in controversy ever since his entry into the sport, has always been viewed in an apprehensive light. Despite his determination to never return to the sport, he scouted and managed several F1 drivers, including Alonso, who is still under his management.

Briatore’s intriguing presence with Domenicali in the video will send the rumor mill churning in the run up to the United States Grand Prix. The American race weekend is scheduled to run between October 22-24 at the Circuit of the Americas circuit in Austin, Texas.

