Al Nassr EA FC 24 possible ratings: Player ratings leaked

Al Nassr have expanded their roster with several quality players from Europe's elite clubs, leaving gamers curious about their ratings in EA FC 24. The Saudi League is rapidly becoming a global hub for football and offers an alternative to its European counterparts by signing many top talents. Their prowess will definitely be reflected in the upcoming title.

EA FC 24 will soon be released globally, but EA Sports has yet to reveal any official information regarding player ratings. Fortunately, social media has been replete with leaked player ratings for various clubs, including Al Nassr. Let's explore what this information entails.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/Criminal__x.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the leaked roster of player ratings for Al Nassr in EA FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the Saudi League was the beginning of a somewhat mass exodus in the world of football, with several prominent names soon following suit. Al Nassr features one of the strongest rosters in the league, and the player ratings for their impressive squad in EA FC 24 were recently leaked on Twitter.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcel Brozovic joining their ranks, the Saudi club is a powerhouse in real life and on the virtual pitch.

What are the leaked player ratings for Al Nassr in EA FC 24?

While the ratings for the entire roster have not been leaked, Criminal__x on Twitter has hinted at the stats and attributes for most of the main players in their lineup. Listed below are the footballers whose possible ratings have been leaked so far:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Seko Fofana: 82

Paulo Otavio: 82

Anderson Talisca: 81

Davide Ospina: 80

Alex Telles: 79

Ghislain Konan: 77

Abdulrahman Ghareeb: 70

Sultan Al-Ghannam: 70

Abdulelah Al-Amri: 69

Despite securing winning honors in the Saudi Super Cup, some of their best performers have been downgraded from FIFA 23, including Anderson Talisca and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. New arrivals Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcel Brozovic have also received downgrades.

Despite these nerfs, Al Nassr still have an overpowered roster in the Saudi League and should be a popular pick in EA FC 24, especially with gamers looking to play star athletes like Ronaldo and Mane.