All Deadlock Characters list reportedly leaked

While the hype surrounding Valve’s upcoming MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title has taken the internet by storm, all the Deadlock characters got leaked in a recent X post. This leak comes courtesy of 404LEAK, a group of leakers that focuses on uncovering information about unreleased games. Thanks to this leak, enthusiastic fans got to learn the names of all the characters in Valve’s expected upcoming MOBA title, Deadlock.
This article details all the Deadlock characters who are expected to be released along with the title’s launch.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the title. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Recent leak showcases all Deadlock characters
After the title’s launch, players will likely be able to choose from a handpicked selection of Deadlock characters. As per the leaks, currently, there are a total of 19 playable characters in the game. However, Valve has many more scheduled for release later. With such a vast catalog, players will be able to form various team compositions and outplay their opponents.
All the leaked Deadlock characters are listed in the following section:
- Vampire
- Sapper
- Glider
- Warden
- Gunner
- Cowboy
- Phoenix
- Gadget Man
- Assassin
- Yamato
- Infernus
- Test Hero
- Seven
- Vindicta
- Grey Talon
- Lady Geist
- Abrams
- Wraith
- McGinnis
- Heavy
- Paradox
- Gadgeteer
- Dynamo
- Kelvin
- Viscous
- Haze
- Holliday
- Bebop
- Calico
- Phalanx
- Mo & Krill
- Kali
- Shiv
- Ivy
- Revenant
- Demolitions Expert
- Hijack
- Mecha Guy
- Zealot
- Wrecker
- Lash
- Duo
- Tempest
- Ballista
- Akimbo
- Sky Monk
- Gunslinger
- The Boss
- Spade
- Apocalypse
- Architect
- Clawdrill
- Cold Metal
- Slingshot
- Generic Person
- Cadence
- Tokamak
- Rutger
- Thumper
- Mirage
- Slork
- TargetDumm
It is important to note that most of the names on this list are likely placeholders for the characters.
