All Deadlock Characters list reportedly leaked

While the hype surrounding Valve’s upcoming MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title has taken the internet by storm, all the Deadlock characters got leaked in a recent X post. This leak comes courtesy of 404LEAK, a group of leakers that focuses on uncovering information about unreleased games. Thanks to this leak, enthusiastic fans got to learn the names of all the characters in Valve’s expected upcoming MOBA title, Deadlock.

This article details all the Deadlock characters who are expected to be released along with the title’s launch.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the title. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent leak showcases all Deadlock characters

Expand Tweet

After the title’s launch, players will likely be able to choose from a handpicked selection of Deadlock characters. As per the leaks, currently, there are a total of 19 playable characters in the game. However, Valve has many more scheduled for release later. With such a vast catalog, players will be able to form various team compositions and outplay their opponents.

Also read: Valve’s upcoming game “Deadlock” is reportedly a mixture of Overwatch, Valorant, and Dota 2

All the leaked Deadlock characters are listed in the following section:

Vampire

Sapper

Glider

Warden

Gunner

Cowboy

Phoenix

Gadget Man

Assassin

Yamato

Infernus

Test Hero

Seven

Vindicta

Grey Talon

Lady Geist

Abrams

Wraith

McGinnis

Heavy

Paradox

Gadgeteer

Dynamo

Kelvin

Viscous

Haze

Holliday

Bebop

Calico

Phalanx

Mo & Krill

Kali

Shiv

Ivy

Revenant

Demolitions Expert

Hijack

Mecha Guy

Zealot

Wrecker

Lash

Duo

Tempest

Ballista

Akimbo

Sky Monk

Gunslinger

The Boss

Spade

Apocalypse

Architect

Clawdrill

Cold Metal

Slingshot

Generic Person

Cadence

Tokamak

Rutger

Pocket

Thumper

Mirage

Slork

TargetDumm

It is important to note that most of the names on this list are likely placeholders for the characters.

For more articles related to Valve titles, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback