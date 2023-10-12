All EA FC 24 Trailblazers leaks featuring Kylian Mbappe

The Trailblazers promo will go live on October 13 in EA FC 24, and community favorite Kylian Mbappe is all set to receive a special card. While EA Sports is yet to confirm any of the cards coming to the promo, several leaks have been shared online by reliable leakers FUT Sheriff, Runtheiconmarket, and FIFATradingRomania. The upcoming promo could be a sensational one if all the rumored items end up arriving in Ultimate Team.

It's hard to predict what the Trailblazers promo could look like as it's going to be a new addition. Unlike the ongoing RTTK event, the upcoming promo has never been released in any of the previous FIFA games. That said, EA FC 24 players could get some really strong items in the upcoming days if all the leaked cards led by Kylian Mbappe turn out to be true.

Kylian Mbappe could become the highest-rated item on the EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo

The first Trailblazers item to get leaked on social media was Jude Bellingham, which Runtheiconmarket shared. Like Kylian Mbappe, Bellingham is considered to be the best player in his position, and a promo version will provide an even better option to players.

The leaked card was shared on X (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Mbappe was leaked earlier on October 11 by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and what followed was a series of high-profile cards. This will be the first promo card for the Frenchman in Ultimate Team, and it could also become the most expensive card to be released tomorrow.

While Mbappe will certainly be on the wishlist of many players, there are more cards to look forward to.

Offensive threats Mohamed Salah and Antoine Griezmann will also be joining Mbappe on the promo list, as both attackers are expected to get special items as well. Out of the two, Salah already has a TOTW item available in Ultimate Team, so the upcoming Trailblazers item is expected to be even better.

EA FC 24 players will receive plenty of defensive additions as well, in the form of Ruben Dias, Declan Rice, and Jordan Henderson. Barcelona fans can also avail a couple of special cards starting Friday in the form of Jules Kounde and Graham Hansen. Those who have made their teams based on the Serie A will be able to obtain a special card for right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Hansen's upcoming promo item could become extremely valuable in Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Serhou Guirassy and Kaoru Mitoma could become two great options for those who might not necessarily have a lot of coins. As their overalls are expected to be lower than some of the cards mentioned above, they could be much more affordable for the community. Graham Hansen will be joined by Real Madrid Femina star Kerolin Nicoli, who's all set to get her first promo item of EA FC 24.

Declan Rice is rumored to appear as a SBC (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

Out of all the cards featured here, Declan Rice is expected to be available as a SBC. It will be interesting to find out what kind of tasks will have to be completed by the community to unlock the Trailblazers card.

More leaks are expected to come out as the release date nears. Readers are advised to note that the leaks are all unofficial, and they should wait for official EA FC 24 announcements before jumping to conclusions.