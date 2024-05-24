All possible EA FC 25 new stadiums

As EA FC 25 approaches its anticipated release in late September, fans of the franchise are buzzing with excitement over the potential inclusion of several EA FC 25 new stadiums. This speculation has been fueled by a variety of leaks and rumors by a reliable EA FC informant and YouTuber who is renowned for spot-on leaks.

ReFIFA has once again come through with insider information on various potential EA FC 25 new stadiums that will add significant perks to the game if true.

In this article, we will dive into the detailed expectations for these new stadiums across major football leagues, based on the latest information available.

Note: This article is based on several speculation and rumors from social media and YouTube EA FC community.

EA FC 25 new stadiums: Confirmed and Speculated

Ipswich Town's Portman Road is first among the confirmed EA FC 25 new stadiums (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 25 promises to deliver an enriched gaming experience with the inclusion of numerous new stadiums across major football leagues.

These additions will significantly enhance the authenticity and immersive experience for players, offering them the opportunity to play in some of the most iconic and newly promoted stadiums worldwide.

Following are several speculations and possibilities of EA FC 25 new stadiums that might be featured in the upcoming game.

English Premier League

The Premier League maintains a robust partnership with EA Sports, guaranteeing that all 20 club stadiums will be featured in EA FC 25.

Notably, Ipswich Town’s Portman Road is the first among the confirmed new EA FC 25 stadiums, following their promotion to the top division. This addition ensures that the Premier League’s representation in the game is comprehensive and up-to-date.

Confirmed New Stadium:

Portman Road - Ipswich Town

Bundesliga

The Bundesliga also has a strong partnership with EA Sports, with the exception of Bayern Munich due to their exclusive deal with Konami.

FC Heidenheim's Voith Arena is second among the confirmed EA FC 25 new stadiums (Image via EA Sports)

Despite this, several new stadiums from the Bundesliga are expected to debut in EA FC 25.

Confirmed New Stadiums:

Voith Arena - FC Heidenheim: As a newly promoted team, FC Heidenheim's home stadium is set to be included.

- FC Heidenheim: As a newly promoted team, FC Heidenheim's home stadium is set to be included. Stadion am Böllenfalltor - SV Darmstadt: Another new addition following SV Darmstadt’s promotion.

Speculative EA FC 25 New Stadiums:

Allianz Arena - Bayern Munich: Despite the Konami partnership, this iconic stadium might return due to its role in hosting the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final.

- Bayern Munich: Despite the Konami partnership, this iconic stadium might return due to its role in hosting the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final. Holstein-Stadion - Holstein Kiel: Given Holstein Kiel's promotion, their home ground is also highly anticipated.

The newly promoted FC St. Pauli's home stadium, Millerntor-Stadion, was already featured in previous versions and will continue to be part of the game.

Serie A

Serie A is undergoing a rebranding to Serie A Enlive in EA FC 25, and several new stadiums are expected to be included as a result of new licensing agreements:

Speculative EA FC 25 New Stadiums:

Stadio Olimpico - AS Roma and SS Lazio: With AS Roma’s new licensing deal, the stadium they share with SS Lazio is set to be featured.

- AS Roma and SS Lazio: With AS Roma’s new licensing deal, the stadium they share with SS Lazio is set to be featured. Stadio Renato Dall'Ara - Bologna FC: This addition follows a new premium partnership between Bologna FC and EA Sports, set to return after three years.

- Bologna FC: This addition follows a new premium partnership between Bologna FC and EA Sports, set to return after three years. Artemio Franchi Stadium - ACF Fiorentina: It is expected due to an exclusive partnership with Fiorentina.

- ACF Fiorentina: It is expected due to an exclusive partnership with Fiorentina. Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore - Sassuolo: Likely to be included, enhancing the representation of Serie A in the game.

Bologna FC's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara is among the most speculated EA FC 25 new stadiums (Image via EA Sports from FIFA 22)

The game will however retain the two previously licensed stadiums from FC 24 namely, Allianz Stadium of Juventus and Bluenergy Stadium of Udinese.

Uncertain Inclusion:

San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) - Inter Milan and AC Milan: While Inter Milan has an exclusive deal with Konami, the stadium might still appear due to EA Sports' partnership with AC Milan.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 is also set to be rebranded in EA FC 25, featuring new brand names and title sponsors.

The game will retain the four licensed stadiums from FC 24 namely, Decathlon Arena (LOSC Lille), Orange Velodrome (Marseille), Groupama Stadium (Lyon), and Parc des Princes (PSG).

However, it is speculated that some more iconic EA FC 25 new stadiums of Ligue 1 will be added:

Speculative EA FC 25 New Stadiums:

Stade Louis II - AS Monaco: It is likely due to the club's inclusion in EA Sports' premium partnership campaign.

- AS Monaco: It is likely due to the club's inclusion in EA Sports' premium partnership campaign. Allianz Riviera - OGC Nice: Another candidate based on the promotional campaigns.

- OGC Nice: Another candidate based on the promotional campaigns. Roazhon Park - Stade Rennais: Expected to be included for the same reasons as Nice and Monaco.

La Liga

All La Liga stadiums, excluding that of FC Barcelona, are expected to be available in EA FC 25 due to Barcelona's exclusive partnership with Konami. This ensures a broad and accurate representation of Spanish football in the game.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid has been an iconic stadium in the game's previous versions (Image via EA Sports)

Key La Liga Stadiums include Estadio Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid and Wanda Metropolitano of Atlético Madrid.

While these anticipated additions are based on current rumors and leaks, official confirmations from EA Sports are eagerly awaited, set to solidify what could be the most expansive and exciting edition of the franchise to date.

