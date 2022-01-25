Apple rumored to be “poaching” Xbox developers in bid to join console race

There is a rumor afloat on the internet suggesting that Apple is currently “poaching” Xbox developers as they wish to create their own gaming consoles in the near future.

Murmurings about Apple finally entering the console wars have been circulating for years now. One of the most widespread speculations surrounding the topic was that they would take over Sony (according to a 2019 report by Wellesley news).

This time around, the speculation stems from “The Xbox Two” podcast by channel Randal al Thor 19.

Windows Central reporter Jez Corden mentioned that Apple might be looking to make their own consoles in the near future, and that they may be going about it by hiring Xbox developers.

However, Jez did mention during the podcast that this rumor was based on something that he had heard. He had no concrete evidence to support it or any other documents or photographs to back the claims.

It’s quite likely that Apple will be looking to join the console wars in a few years. Jez even admitted that the company is certain to be looking into ways to enter the market, but how they do it it will be the bigger question.

During the podcast, Jez stated:

"I've been hearing for a while that Apple has been poaching Xbox engineers to make its own console. I've heard that for ages, Apple was exploring making a video game console. And I don't know if it's going to be a VR play, or a metaverse thing, or something like that."

He added:

"I don't know if that'll come to fruition, I don't know if they've canceled it already because they explore a ton of stuff. I don't have amazing sourcing on this, I have no documents, I have no photographs, but it's just something I heard."

With Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard and the Steam Deck set to have its official launch next month, the console and PC gaming scene is going through a significant transitional phase. As such, it will be quite interesting to see what Apple comes up with when they finally decide to enter the market.

