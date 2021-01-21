Assassin's Creed Valhalla leaks reveal two upcoming DLCs as Halfdan returns to Ireland

New leaks about Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals two upcoming DLCs for the game in 2021.

According to the leak posted on 4channel, the first DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, titled Wrath of the Druids, is set to arrive in March. The second DLC, titled Siege of Paris, is expected to arrive in early June. The leak also states that the second DLC will probably release before the E3 Expo in June.

The leak further reveals that after the release of the first two DLCs, Ubisoft is expected to announce the next game in the franchise. Rumored to be called Assassin's Creed Champion, the game could be revealed at the E3 Expo itself. Additionally, the Siege of Paris DLC is supposed to feature story elements with Basim which transitions into the new game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla leaks and upcoming DLCs

The first DLC is supposedly called the Wrath of the Druids and is expected to release in March. According to the leak on 4channel, the Wrath of the Druids will feature events after Halfden's death and Eivor allying with the King of Dublin.

Siege of Paris, the second suggested DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is expected to arrive in early June. This DLC is supposed to feature a much longer storyline than Wrath of the Druids. Additionally, Siege of Paris is supposed to feature Eivor and Rollo making allies with french Nobles to dethrone Charles.

Siege of Paris is supposed to feature extended story elements with Basim. These story elements will supposedly lay the foundation for the next game from the Assassin's Creed franchise. The leak also provides a little bit of information regarding the successor of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The upcoming Assassin's Creed game could be revealed at this year's E3 Expo in June. The leak additionally suggests that the upcoming game could be a series set in medieval Europe. Given how Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a game based on classical European fantasy, a game following in its trail can be expected to feature similar landscapes.

All of this though, remains an unverified leak as of now. Recently, leaks about Assassin's Creed 5 being based in India were also making the rounds on the internet. However, none of the leaked information has been confirmed or denied by Ubisoft yet.