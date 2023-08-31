Benfica EA FC 24 Ratings: All players' ratings leaked

Benfica has become one of the first clubs to have their player overalls in EA FC 24 leaked online. If the latest information, which comes from reliable leaker FUT Zone, turns out to be accurate, the Portuguese side could be an exciting option for many players. Thanks to the presence of several talents in their line-up, the club could especially become a popular choice among career mode enthusiasts.

Benfica is one of the biggest names in the world of football, and they have been a formidable force in Europe. With several league titles and European honors to their name, few can match their legacy. While the club might not be as powerful as the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, they're known for their player development strategies. Things will be no different in EA FC 24, as plenty of global talent is on display in the game.

Benfica will be popular in EA FC 24's Career Mode

The overalls of Benfica's players are low for starters, but as mentioned earlier, they will be great to pick as a managerial job. After all, several of these talents are expected to have high potential and could be an excellent test for hardcore fans.

Odysseus Vlachodimos - 81

Anatoliy Trubin - 72

Samuel Soares - 66

Andre Gomes - 63

David Jurasek - 74

Mihailo Rustic - 74

Nicolas Otamendi - 82

Antonio Silva - 78

Morato - 75

Joao Victor - 74

Tomar Araujo - 70

Jonathan Bah - 79

Florentino Luis - 79

Joao Mario - 82

Orkun Kocku - 81

Fredrik Aursnes - 79

Joao Neves - 69

Chiquinho - 76

Anders Schjelderuk - 71

David Neres - 80

Angel Di Maria - 83

Rafa - 83

Tiago Gouveia - 72

Gonacalo Guedes - 81

Arthur Cabral - 79

Musa - 73

Casper Tengstedt - 68

Some experienced names include Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Di Maria, and Joao Mario. It's a homecoming for Angel Di Maria, who returns to the European club where he made it big before a switch to Real Madrid.

The defensive duo of Morato and Antonio Silva are likely to have great potential, and the latter is coveted by many big clubs in Europe. EA FC 24 could be the last place where he's seen playing in a Benfica shirt.

It's worth noting that the official ratings and key stats are yet to be revealed by EA Sports, and the players should follow the website for all the latest information.