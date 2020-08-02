Call of Duty new season update could clash with Fortnite's Car update 

Call of Duty and Fortnite are behemoths in the gaming industry with a huge following and respective fan bases of their own. Moreover, in the current lockdown period, these two titles have witnessed a massive growth spurt as players across the globe have actively taken to these fast-paced, action games. As with any game, updates are an integral factor which tend to affect their longevity.

With huge popularity comes huge expectations and the same is expected from these games in terms of delivering satisfactory and regular updates. While Call of Duty Warzone launched in March this year, Fortnite has been including regular updates over the course of it's three-year run.

15 million in three days wtf, Fortnite only got 10 million players after two weeks, but the question remains will call of duty take the fortnite update route because they need to keep it fresh they have a gem but if it doesn't get updated enough could be a problem. https://t.co/kCygAw9VtR pic.twitter.com/hZgDzpFacv — Shotzz 🇱🇧 (@impulsegrenades) March 14, 2020

Call of Duty Warzone is gearing up for its season 5 update while Fortnite is expected to release the highly anticipated cars update next week too. Which brings us to the question, could the two updates possibly clash?

Battle of the updates

This time, it is rumoured that the Fortnite cars update could clash with Call of Duty's Season 5 update. While Fortnite updates usually tend to drop on Tuesdays, Call of Duty updates prefer a Wednesday slot, though there have been exceptions in the past:

Why does the Fortnite update happen the same time as the Call of Duty update?🤨 — Dr_DblTap in front of Slaughter gang (@ZomboyGaming5) April 28, 2020

When it comes to battle royale games constantly vying for the top spot, it becomes imperative to drop regular updates so that the game doesn't suffer from technical errors, and also allows for a much needed sense of freshness to be instilled on a regular basis.

Call of duty is expected to launch Season 5 next week and the rumoured date is the 5th of August.

“This trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk.”



Call of Duty Warzone Season Five begins August 5. pic.twitter.com/kIhIwkY5MC — Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) July 30, 2020

Fortnite, which recently witnessed its final water level drop and the Atlantis themed Coral Castle POI, is more than halfway through Chapter 2, Season 3 and is expected to include the driveable cars as part of the V13.40 update, which has been pending for a long time.

Here's the final map change of this season.



The new Atlantis POI is 🔥 and I cannot wait for land at that area of the map. Cars are coming to Fortnite as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday in this week coming up when v13.40 update is out pic.twitter.com/XlBPcHZknN — Andrew Rivera (@AndrewRiv17) August 1, 2020

On the Fortnite China Twitter they posted a poll about cars that ends in 4 days!



4 days from now is Tuesday a potential update day! So we are going to very likely see cars on Tuesday (August 4th)!



Via: @itsarkheops pic.twitter.com/nISswRpSpj — Firelow - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Firelow_) August 1, 2020

While speculations state the release date of Fortnite cars as either 4th or 5th, it is a possibility that the cars update collides with Call of Duty Season 5's launch. The fact that two record-breaking games are co-existing on the same platform is in itself a mammoth feat as they have taken the gaming world by storm.

This right here is a perfect example of why you want MULTIPLE Battle Royale games to be successful.



Call of Duty wouldn't be pushing out this many updates if Fortnite didn't exist.



Now, Fortnite has to continue to do great things for the average player to keep them interested. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 29, 2020

Quit stagnating and update Warzone, Fortnite and Apex Legends is constantly evolving while all that changes in Warzone is the guns in the Gulag get worse. — Mikuru Saori (@SaoriMikuru) July 31, 2020

From the tweets above, it is quite evident that Call of Duty needs to up the ante in terms of solid updates, something which games like Fortnite and Apex Legends tend to do on a more frequent basis.

As the competition heats up, it will certainly be exciting to see which game drops their update first or if they end up clashing with each other. Irrespective of what ultimately transpires, next week sure promises to be a busy one!

