Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Three: Probable dates, new content, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's season two is finally live after an initial delay, and fans are already loving some of the additions. Seasons, in general, are one of the most critical aspects of the game, and it helps keep Warzone fresh.

Season one saw Caldera being added to the game with different integrations from Call of Duty Vanguard. Unfortunately, season two hasn't brought a new map, but many excellent additions have become accessible.

bit.ly/3BkhRsM #Warzone Season Two launches at 11 AM PST! 🛡️Armored War Machines, a new LTE - Search & Deploy, Nebula V, new Modes, new Weapons, new Operators, new Gameplay, tons of improvements & more!The Patch Notes are available at: 📢 #Warzone Season Two launches at 11 AM PST! 🛡️💥🚛Armored War Machines, a new LTE - Search & Deploy, Nebula V, new Modes, new Weapons, new Operators, new Gameplay, tons of improvements & more!The Patch Notes are available at:bit.ly/3BkhRsM https://t.co/nLrXfr7fa5

While many are busy enjoying the latest additions, some are already looking forward to the next season. Unfortunately, while the new items have made many players happy, some haven't been satisfied.

Quite naturally, this set of fans are already looking for not just potential dates but even what could be there as part of the next season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard season three could start in April

Activision and Raven Software never give out the start of a new season beforehand. Season two was an exception of sorts as it had to be pushed back. In the same tweet regarding the delay, the developers informed the new set of dates.

If there's a similar delay, players will get to know the dates in the future. Usually, battle pass expiry dates in a season are an excellent indicator of the start of a new season. Using that same logic, Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's new season will start on or after March 29.

But given that March is also the anniversary month of the game, the release could be pushed back to April if all the additions aren't ready. It would also give season two a chance to run the standard course of time, despite a delay in its launch.

What kind of additions can Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players expect in season three?

As mentioned before, there has been no official information of any kind related to season three so far. Without a new Call of Duty game release, it is doubtful that there will be a new map.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Two new weapons arrive in #BlackOpsColdWar (and #Warzone !) with the Season One Battle Pass. Unlock the weapons for free at Tier 15 and Tier 30. Two new weapons arrive in #BlackOpsColdWar (and #Warzone!) with the Season One Battle Pass. Unlock the weapons for free at Tier 15 and Tier 30. https://t.co/mzjzfkgQvX

Like season two, there could be a few more tweaks to the Caldera map once more. New weapons will also likely be added from Vanguard as the four are planned for season two. Outside of this, it would be highly premature to predict anything at this point.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar