Crysis 4 apparently confirmed by Crytek China

Crysis 4 may soon become a reality, according to the latest information coming out of China. The gaming community was given a glimpse into the next generation of gaming when the first title was released in 2007 by Electronic Arts and Crytek.

Crysis' level of graphical rendering was an industry-shaping act for its time. While the resource requirements of the game were extensive, the game showcased the future of modern gaming. Audiences were captivated.

The second and third installments followed the 2007 release. All three games are known for their graphics, design, and overall execution. Some speculators thought Crysis 3 would be the final game in the series. But the latest has the series continuing.

Crytek China confirms the existence of Crysis 4 in BiliBili

With the Lunar Year celebrations ongoing, it seems that the year of the tiger has begun aggressively for all FPS lovers.

With the confirmation of a new game, developers said that "a new nanosuit has been opened." The official tweet on BiliBili is confirmation that developers are ready to push the envelope of gaming once again with their latest installment.

Rumors about a fourth game have been circulating for some time. The rumors were fueled further by remastered versions of previous games, which indicated that the developers were still working together on the title.

It's too early to predict anything about the new game without more information. There is a strong possibility that the fourth installment might start a new series. Given that the series is on multiple platforms, the new title could become the first game to be made for the next-generation consoles.

While it will be too ambitious to expect the final product before 2023 or 2024, players can rest easy knowing that the project is undoubtedly alive and kicking.

Edited by Srijan Sen