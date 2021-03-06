Data miners find new 5-Star Cryo Genshin Impact character Eula

Data miners have just found interesting information about Genshin Impact's Eula. This is a new character that has never been seen or heard about until now. The details are both interesting and confusing, with nothing substantial known at this time.

Genshin Impact's Eula leak

A new 5-star character named Eula, Cryo Claymore as Physical DPS has been datamined. Additionally, Shenhe with Cryo vision is said to be changed into polearm or catalyst. Thanks to Honey for the information. pic.twitter.com/yMbXFTMvOv — Genshin Leaks (@zluet) March 5, 2021

Data miner Honey has discovered a new 5-Star Cryo Claymore user named Eula. Eula is built to be a DPS and expected to function like Chonguyn but with better stats. Interestingly, a previously found character, Shenhe, a Cryo Claymore user, may be changing to a different weapon.

Shenhe may remain a Claymore user, but that would mean Genshin Impact will have three Cryo Claymore users when all is said and done. Bets are on her either being a Polearm or Catalyst user, with Catalyst being more likely since Rosaria, a Cryo Polearm character, will arrive in Genshin Impact 1.4.

i just think that shenhe pic.twitter.com/bXE49uwpfO — rhys ; WILL get Hu Tao soon! 🔥🦋👻 145/180 (@wolvenoms) March 5, 2021

The possibility of Eula being Shenhe is also quite real. It is too early to say at this point, so players should keep their eyes and ears open for further developments on the leaks.

It is important to note that everything data miners find at this point should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing can be confirmed until it is actually released. Just like Ayaka's rumors coming to Genshin Impact in 1.4 were quickly dispelled, and the leaks of the first banner released to be Venti and Rosaria.

With Hu Tao released and Rosaria finally confirmed, Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to the future character releases of Yao Yao, Ayaka, Yunjin, Mimi, Tohama, Weiwei, Sayu Raiden, Kazuha, and the elusive Dainsleif. The inclusion of Eula has tossed the community into a loop.