Did Mikey Williams change schools to be with rumored 'girlfriend' Deja Kelly? 

16-year-old Basketball sensation Mikey Williams recently announced that he would be leaving San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, for Lake Norman Christian School in North Carolina.

The future NBA star in the making is currently one of the hottest prospects and is ranked as ESPN's no. 3 prospect for the Class of 2023. He has also played alongside LeBron James' son Bronny, in eighth grade. Apart from being a wonderkid on court, Mikey Williams is also a prominent social media personality, particularly on Instagram, where he has 2.5 million followers.

Mikey Williams recently announced his decision to shift schools on Twitter:

Stating that it was an incredibly hard decision to make, Mikey Williams' announcement stems from his need to view the 'bigger picture,' and his move is being deemed as a monumental one for Lake Norman, which could undoubtedly put them on the map.

While this move seems to be a calculated one, there is a section of the online community who believe that his motivation behind changing schools is actually his rumored girlfriend and fellow Basketball star - Deja Kelly.

The Mikey Williams x Deja Kelly story

Deja Kelly is a 19-year-old 5-star prospect who hails from Duncansville High School. She had last year committed to North Carolina to pursue her basketball career.

She is one of the best young prospects around, having racked up numerous accolades in a relatively short period:

5⭐ guard Deja Kelly has committed to North Carolina! 🔥 @dejakelly25 pic.twitter.com/0SIt23Nir1 — BallerTV (@BallerTV) November 18, 2019

Mikey Williams can be spotted commenting on several of Deja Kelly's pictures on Instagram of late, and had recently also admitted to being in a relationship, which led users to speculate:

DEJAKELLY?😘😘 — silmara roussel (@silmararosa15) September 11, 2020

Check out some of his recent comments on Deja Kelly's Instagram:

In a recent video by a YouTube channel called Ball Believer, he states that the real reason behind Mikey Williams' move to North Carolina could very well be Deja Kelly and spoke about how he has been 'simping' of late:

Man, a lot of people are talking about Mikey and saying he's simping out here with this new female...Lake Norman Christian is as far as most people know a no-name school , no one really knows who's on the team, there's not much information, there's no big recruits on the team so everyone's wondering why is Mikey going to this school?

He goes on to state that Mikey Williams and his 'girlfriend' are both originally from North Carolina and gives his verdict on Mikey's recent move:

She actually goes to NC and plays basketball there..I'm not gonna lie, if you look on Instagram , a lot of people are saying that's the real reason he went there . Now that's not saying that he's a simp because they are in a relationship at the end of the day but a lot of people are saying that's the main reason he moved to North Carolina.

Now for Mikey I don't really think that's a good move specifically because Mikey really needs to focus on his game because he has the eyes of everyone right now...everyone is looking at him to see what he's gonna do on the court , he's one of the most popular players in the country and really focussing on a female, trying to go to this other school is not the move .

I feel like Mikey's chasing females out here and with everything he's got going on I think that's the last thing he needs .

Irrespective of whatever may be the reason behind his recent decision, all eyes are now on Mikey Williams, as he appears all set to take Norman Lake and North Carolina by storm.