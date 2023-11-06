EA FC 24 Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors are to be believed, the community will soon receive an Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC in Ultimate Team. The leak comes from FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their Twitter account. If the rumor turns out to be true, players will be able to unlock one additional promo item without having to resort to pack luck. While there are some amazing items, including icons, available in the packs, finding them can be quite hard.

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't shared any official information about if the Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC will appear in Ultimate Team. However, certain predictions can be made based on how promo SBCs have been released so far in Ultimate Team, and what EA FC 24 players can expect.

Expected Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC release date in EA FC 24

The leaked Centurions card (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

The Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC could be released as early as tonight, November 6, when the daily content drops at 6 PM UK time. However, it's worth noting that Mondays have been off days in terms of special challenges, and mostly, players have received nothing but upgrade SBCs. It certainly makes tomorrow, November 7, a more likely date.

Irrespective of the day of release, the new content will certainly become available at 6 pm UK time. Aside from Player of the Month SBCs, all other challenges have been released at 6 pm UK time, and there's no reason to expect anything different for the upcoming Negredo Centurions SBC.

Expected Alvaro Negredo Centurions SBC costs in EA FC 24

The cost of the upcoming SBC will be determined by the number of tasks, and the associated terms and conditions. The price of a card usually depends on its overall and key stats. According to FUT Sheriff, the upcoming card is expected to be an 84-rated item, which makes it quite low given the current standards. Hence, players may need to spend anywhere between 15,000-20,000 coins to complete the challenge.

The low costs will certainly make the SBC affordable, and perfect for beginners in EA FC 24. However, it could also translate into relatively weaker stats, which could see experienced players skipping the SBC.