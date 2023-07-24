EA FC 24 Career Mode deep dive expected release date and time explored

Once the global release of EA FC 24 takes place across all available platforms, players can enjoy all available game modes. The Career Mode will certainly be a point of deep intrigue. Over the years, this mode has provided entertainment to players who enjoy offline content, and it allows them to manage a club of their choice and lead them to glory.

So far, EA Sports has conducted one deep dive showcase focused on the general gameplay. Four more trailers have been scheduled; the next line is related to Career Mode. The developers haven't given an exact date regarding the deep dive.

However, some speculations can be made based on the pattern that EA Sports has been following so far.

EA FC 24 career mode deep dive release date

The exact date remains unknown, but EA Sports typically reveals pre-launch showcases on Tuesdays and Thursdays. With EA FC 24, this pattern has followed, as the first major reveal occurred on July 13, a Thursday. It was followed by a gameplay deep dive on Tuesday, July 18.

Two dates are the likeliest options: Tuesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 27. The first date seems unlikely as EA Sports is yet to release confirmed dates. Currently, Thursday seems like a likely option.

Irrespective of the date, the Career Mode deep dive will likely be streamed at 4 pm UK time/8 am PT/11 am ET/8:30 pm IST. This matches the schedule of the gameplay deep dive, with a change highly unlikely.

MohPlay Inc🎮🎮 @mohplay_inc_



Tactical philosophies to shape your team's playstyle.



Celebrate trophy wins with open top bus parades.



Experience the prestigious Balon d'Or event in game.



Spectator mode for the manager on the touchline.



… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/ddisKNLkp6 Exciting new features in EA FC 24’s Career ModeTactical philosophies to shape your team's playstyle.Celebrate trophy wins with open top bus parades.Experience the prestigious Balon d'Or event in game.Spectator mode for the manager on the touchline.

Readers should note that the date and time haven't been confirmed, and there could be a new schedule altogether. They're advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter for updates.

The popular offline mode is expected to get some interesting changes in EA FC 24. Despite the tweaks made by EA Sports, the community still seeks better content. It remains to be seen what kind of work has been done by the developers since last year and if they can satisfy the player base.