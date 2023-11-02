EA FC 24 Centurions Team 2 players: All major leaks featuring Eusebio

Portuguese icon Eusebio will reportedly be one of the biggest names to appear in EA FC 24 Centurions Team 2 once it drops. While EA Sports has yet to confirm the players coming to the game this Friday, leaks from sources like FUT Sheriff and Runtheiconmarket have given fans an idea of what they can expect. If Team 1 of the promo added some fantastic items to Ultimate Team, Team 2 will expand upon it.

As usual, Centurions Team 2 will include unique cards of modern-day and previous-era superstars. While most of these items will be added in packs, a few alternatives will also be available via challenges and objectives.

Let's look at all the significant leaks regarding Centurions Team 2 so far and how Eusebio might not be the only great option.

Complete EA FC 24 Centurions Team 2 featuring Eusebio

So far, the EA FC 24 Centurions Team 2 leaks have named some fantastic icons, which will be added via packs. Similarly, a few current-era footballers will get new versions in Ultimate Team.

The rumored card of the Portuguese Icon (Image via Twitter/ FUT Sheriff)

Here are all the cards that have been leaked thus far:

Eusebio

David Trezeguet

Ashley Cole

Zico

Javier Zanetti

Claude Makelele

Toni Kroos

Timo Werner

Angel Correa

Aitana Bonmati

Jamal Musiala

Centurions Team 2 is expected to include more cards, but they have yet to be leaked. Upcoming rumors could also reveal the items that will be made available via challenges and objectives.

Eusebio's base icon card has been an extremely popular choice among the EA FC 24 faithful. It's one of the most expensive cards as of writing, and a new version of the Portuguese legend will undoubtedly excite fans. He will be joined by other legends like Zico, Ashley Cole, and Claude Makelele, among others.

There are also rumors about Nemanja Vidic coming via an SBC. His Centurions Icon SBC was leaked last week, but it is yet to be released.

Last week, PSG star Danilo Pereira was made available as a free objective card. It will be interesting to see which item is released on November 3 as the free objective card.