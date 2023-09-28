EA FC 24 leak hints at English wonderkid, Argentine World Cup winner coming to RTTK promo

With the RTTK promo all set to be the first special campaign following EA FC 24's release, EA Sports is leaving no stone unturned to ensure players have access to some amazing cards for their squads. Thanks to reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their X (formerly Twitter) account, a fresh leak has appeared, indicating Bukayo Saka and Rodrigo De Paul will be present in promo cards.

This is part of the latest set of rumors, which began earlier on September 27, with the UEFA Champions League conducting an early reveal. Superstart Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen's RTTK cards have also been leaked on social media.

While the confirmed stats of these items aren't available, there are ample reasons for EA FC 24 players to be excited about the upcoming promo.

Both Saka and De Paul's RTTK cards could be amazing additions to EA FC 24 squads

So far, the options for using strong cards in EA FC 24 are limited, as the Nike MadReady promo introduced only five special items (they don't have any boosts). The RTTK promo will introduce items that should have boosts to their stats and overall. As a result, they will be better versions of their Gold variants that are already available in Ultimate Team mode.

Expand Tweet

FUT Sheriff has also made some bold predictions regarding the two cards and what their possible key stats could look like upon release. These include:

Bukayo Saka

Overall: 88

Position: RW

Pace: 87

Shooting: 84

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 62

Physicality: 72

If the actual stats of Bukayo Saka's RTTK cards in EA FC 24 match the predicted ones, it will be a far better version than his Gold variant. Here are the possible stats for Rodrigo De Paul's promo card:

Rodrigo De Paul

Overall: 86

Position: CM

Pace: 80

Shooting: 79

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 84

Defense: 78

Physicality: 85

Expand Tweet

Do note that these aren't the official key stats of the cards, which will be available only after the promo is released. The new cards will be available in packs starting at 6 pm UK time on September 29. A few cards might also be available as part of SBCs and objectives in the Ultimate Team mode.