EA FC 24 leak hints at Ousmane Dembele coming to the RTTK promo

If the latest EA FC 24 social media rumor is true, PSG attacker Ousmane Dembele is coming to the RTTK promo. This information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Zone, who posted it on their X (formerly Twitter) account. The leak also indicates the existence of a second team release for the ongoing promo, and there are ample reasons for fans to be excited.

The Road to the Knockouts promo arrived in EA FC 24 earlier than expected, and it has introduced an amazing set of cards. Not only do the cards have boosted stats and overall, but they can also be made better with future upgrades.

It's hard to pinpoint the key stats and playstyles of the rumored Ousmane Dembele RTTK card. However, few predictions can be made based on how good his Gold item is in Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele's EA FC 24 RTTK card could be a top item in the meta

Ousmane Dembele has always been a strong performer in Ultimate Team, thanks to his high pace and dribbling. These qualities make him amazing to use in the meta. Some of his promo cards have the highest prices among all available options.

Dembele’s base item in EA FC 24 is even better than the one last year, as he has received a +2 upgrade to his overall and similar boosts to his stats. FUT Zone has made some predictions regarding what the key stats of his potential Ultimate Team card could look like. They are listed below:

Position: RW

Overall: 88

Pace: 95

Shooting: 81

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 38

Physicality: 61

It should be noted that these stats are just speculative, and the official numbers could vary greatly. However, since these predictions are slight boosts over the attributes of his Gold item, the official figures are likely to be similar.

If FUT Zone's rumor is true, EA FC 24 players will have to wait until Friday, October 11, 2023, to get access to Ousmane Dembele's RTTK card. The item will likely be introduced in packs, so there won't be a guaranteed way to get him. One safe method to pick him up from the market, but his prices are expected to be high.