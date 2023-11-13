EA FC 24 Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC leaked: Expected release date, costs, and more

According to the latest rumors going around on social media, a Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC is set to arrive in EA FC 24. The leak comes from reliable content specialist FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their official X account. It comes right after an official post from EA Sports stating that a Moments SBC will be released in the current week.

However, EA Sports is yet to confirm who will be part of the upcoming Moments challenge. That said, certain predictions can be made about the Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC based on how such challenges typically work in EA FC 24. This will allow players to prepare by stocking up on the necessary amount of fodder to save costs in case the card ends up being released.

Expected release date for potential Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC EA FC 24

The rumored SBC card which is expected to be released in EA FC 24 (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

At the time of writing, the official release date of the challenge hasn't been announced by EA Sports. The Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC could appear as early as later tonight (November 13) on Ultimate Team, but it seems rather unlikely.

The new Moments SBC could be released within the next few days amidst the ongoing Triple Threat promo, most likely on November 15, 2023.

Expected EA FC 24 Marcel Sabitzer Moments SBC costs

The upcoming challenge is likely to be on the cheaper side of things. The exact cost will depend on the tasks and what their conditions will be. The community will certainly hope that the completion costs will be low, which will allow more players to complete the tasks and obtain the special card.

Expand Tweet

There was a really expensive Marcel Sabitzer TOTY SBC that was released in FIFA 23. It's highly unlikely the rumored version of the card will cost that much. In fact, trends suggest that it could be as low as 100K coins. Take this with a pinch of salt, as the actual completion cost of the upcoming SBC is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, players can complete the different SBCs that are already available in Ultimate Team. There are featured cards of both active and former footballers that can be unlocked by completing their respective challenges.