EA FC 24 Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC leaked - Expected release date, time, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors turn out to be true, the community will be able to access the Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC pretty soon in Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUTSheriff has shared the information on their Twitter account, and the Spaniard could be added to the list of existing promo items. However, players won't have to open any packs to get them, as all they will need to do is complete the tasks of the challenge.

As of this writing, EA Sports hasn't confirmed any of the news regarding the upcoming Hermoso challenge. However, certain predictions regarding the Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC can be made based on how promo challenges have worked so far in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

Expected EA FC 24 Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC release date

The leaked Triple Threat card that's expected to arrive as an SBC (Image via Twitter/FUTSheriff)

Since the official date hasn't been announced, the new challenge could appear as early as later tonight, November 11. So far, two SBCs themed around the ongoing promo have been released - Ledley King and Ashleigh Neville. Typically, Saturdays also witness the launch of new player-item SBCs.

That said, readers are advised not to draw any conclusions until the challenge is released. They're requested to follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for all the official news.

Additionally, Diego Forlan is set to appear as a Hero SBC as well as part of the Triple Threat promo. Like Mario Hermoso, the release date of that challenge remains unknown as of this writing.

Expected EA FC 24 Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC costs

The costs of the upcoming challenge will be decided by the tasks and their associated terms and conditions. The first special challenge, which features Ashleigh Neville, is a great bargain that can be completed for as little as 20,000 coins.

Be that as it may, Hermoso is expected to be costlier. His league chemistry with La Liga cards and the possibility of some great playstyles could add to his cost.

The recently released Thiago Silva Centurions SBC costs about 150,000 coins to complete, and a similar figure could be required to finish the Mario Hermoso Triple Threat SBC in EA FC 24.