EA FC 24 leak hints at the Triple Threat promo featuring men, women, and Hero players from the same teams

With the Centurions promo coming to an end in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, leaks suggest that the Triple Threat promo is next in line. Not only has this series' card design been leaked, rumors also hint at the inclusion of Hero players and women on this special roster. If leaked information is to be believed, this is the first instance of Heroes receiving special boosted versions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

These legendary players are some of the most overpowered and popular choices when building squads due to their chemistry benefits and in-game abilities. As this is the case, EA Sports giving them upgrades will definitely be beneficial for gamers.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

The Triple Threat promo is rumored to include men, women, and Heroes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The upcoming Triple Threat promo's theme has been leaked on social media, with rumors suggesting that this event's roster will feature groups of three players each from the same club.

These footballers will include one active male player, one active female player, and a Hero who played for that particular club. This makes Triple Threat one of the most creative and hyped promos of EA FC 24.

Which players will be included in the Triple Threat promo?

While this event's inclusions have not been confirmed, FUT Sheriff has used some examples to depict the promo's theme. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the most popular and successful clubs in the world, have been used as examples.

Los Blancos are represented by the likes of Toni Kroos and Athenea del Castillo, with Fernando Morientes being chosen as the Hero. The former Spanish striker has been showcased as a 91-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 92

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 47

Physicality: 88

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is represented by players like Frenkie de Jong and Alexia Putellas, with Rafael Marquez being the featured Hero. He is rumored to possess a 90-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 76

Shooting: 67

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 77

Defending: 92

Physicality: 90

While these players have not been confirmed as leaked inclusions in the Triple Threat lineup, gamers will certainly be excited to see the official reveal in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on Friday, November 10.