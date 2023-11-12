EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

EA FC 24 players will be able to complete the Selma Bacha RTTK SBC very soon if the social media rumors are to be believed. The latest leak comes from reliable content creator FIFATradingRomania, who shared the information on their Twitter account. While EA Sports hasn't handed out any official details about the upcoming challenge, it has been known for sometime that the SBC will arrive.

The RTTK promo was the very first special set of events that was released with EA FC 24's full release on September 29. It included special items from all three tiers of European club competitions, along with the Women's UCL, which made its Ultimate Team debut. This article will go over certain predictions about the Selma Bacha RTTK SBC based on how such challenges have been released so far in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC release date

The rumored card (Image via Twitter/ FTR)

The exact date was never announced by EA Sports, which makes it slightly hard to predict. The official promo post had mentioned that the SBC will be released at a "latter" date. That said, the women's Champions League Group Stage kicks off on Tuesday, November 14. Lyon had already qualified directly, which is why Bacha's promo item wasn't released previously.

EA FC 24 players can expect the upcoming challenge to be made available within the next couple of days. The first Group Stage for Lyon is scheduled on November 15, when they take on Slavia Prague.

Expected EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC costs

The RTTK promo introduced some really bargain options for the players to complete. Aside from the Bruno Guimaraes SBC, all other additions were quite affordable. However, the completion price is expected to be higher as players have more fodders in their collection.

A probable completion cost of around 150,000 coins can be expected, although the final amount will depend on the tasks and their associated conditions. The community will be hoping that the Selma Bacha RTTK SBC comes as an affordable option for them to complete.

It remains to be seen when this challenge is finally released in Ultimate Team. Meanwhile, there are some great options that are currently available. These SBCs feature special player cards of both current and former icons.