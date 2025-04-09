EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC has been leaked on social media, with the Ukranian striker being rumored to have won the Serie A Player of the Month award for his performances during March. This leak was posted by X/@WetDesignFUT and reposted by X/@Fut_scoreboard, which is among the most reliable accounts on social media for such information.
AS Roma is currently seventh in the league table. While they have had spells of inconsistent results throughout the season, as of this writing, they are on an impressive streak, with their star striker being the most influential performer.
The EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC is a testament to his performances, and he will receive a boosted item soon in Ultimate Team.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@WetDesignFUT.
The EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
Player of the Month SBCs have become somewhat relevant in the current meta of the game due to their improved upgrades and two PlayStyle+ traits. Their overall ratings also make them excellent choices for Evolutions, and the leaked EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC could be a similar case.
The Ukranian striker was one of the most prolific strikers in LaLiga last season, and he has continued his impressive form after his transfer to AS Roma from Girona. He has formed an exceptional partnership with Argentine playmaker Paulo Dybala, who has also received POTM SBC versions previously.
What will the EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC look like?
While the exact overall rating and attributes of the leaked item are not confirmed, X/@WetDesignFUT suggests that he will be 89-rated with the following key stats:
- Pace: 90
- Shooting: 90
- Passing: 85
- Dribbling: 89
- Defending: 40
- Physicality: 90
He is also rumored to possess the Aerial+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which are decent traits for a striker of his stature to possess under the FC IQ system.
How much will the EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC cost?
It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as he only has one other previous special item in Ultimate Team. His 86-rated Total Rush version was released much earlier in the game cycle and is now irrelevant in the current meta. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 60,000 to 100,000 coins will be reasonable for a striker of this caliber.