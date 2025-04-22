EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

With the Team of the Season event beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC has been leaked as the first major SBC of the promo. The French winger has been in sublime form this season, helping PSG win the league title and earning various special items on the virtual pitch as well. His TOTS SBC has now been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading.

PSG comfortably retained their Ligue 1 title this season, so it will come as no surprise if the Team of the Season roster is dominated by their players as well.The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC is the first inclusion to be leaked on social media, and gamers will be excited to add this amazing winger to their lineups in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Team of the Season items are rumored to posses four PlayStyle+ traits this year, which will enhance their abilities even further and make them some of the most overpowered items in the game. This makes the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC even more exciting, as he will undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker under the FC IQ system.

He recently received a Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC version in Ultimate Team, which had an overall rating of 90 and two PlayStyle+ traits. However, his leaked TOTS item will definitely be much better in every aspect.

What will the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not confirmed, X/DonkTrading suggests that he could be 95-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 96

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 85

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Quickstep+, Technical+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles. These are exceptional traits for his position in particular, and will make him even more effective as a winger on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as it could potentially be the first Team of the Season SBC item to be released in the game this year. However, based on the stats, traits and chemistry links, a cost of around 600,000 to 800,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

