EA FC 25 leak: Martin Odegaard RTTF could arrive as Ultimate Team objective

As recent leaks suggest, Martin Odegaard RTTF could soon join the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This supposedly upcoming inclusion should definitely excite the fans, as they would have an upgraded version of the Arsenal captain's player item in their squad.

Ad

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo would feature a new set of cards, and the previous RTTK cards would receive upgrades based on their respective teams' progression in European competitions. Dominic Szabozslai and Dani Olmo are already available via the season rewards, but Martin Odegaard RTTF may soon be there too, via an objective (if the leaks are to be believed).

Note: This article is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Martin Odegaard RTTF has been leaked for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The Norwegian midfield maestro has an 89-rated base Rare Gold card, which has been popular among the fans since the game's release. If this wasn't impressive enough already, EA Sports also released his 90-rated Globetrotters version with upgraded stats. The recently leaked Martin Odegaard RTTF card is expected to feature even more improved attributes and an Overall rating of 91, which are listed below:

Ad

Check out EA FC 25 review

Pace: 84

Shooting: 86

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 69

Physicality: 70

These stats complement Odegaard’s ability to control the center of a pitch as a CM and CAM. However, they could also improve further, making the Norwegian more of a threat in the midfield based on Arsenal's progression in UCL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The card is rumored to feature the Long Ball Pass and Tiki Taka PlayStyles+, which are said to recreate Odegaard’s long-distance and quick passing capabilities. However, considering that the Norwegian's two previous player items featured the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, the rumored card could have the same instead of the ones the leak suggested.

The Norwegian's playmaking abilities helped Arsenal reach the UCL Round of 16. To replicate that playmaking in EA FC 25, the rumored Martin Odegaard RTTF card might have Playmaker Roles++ for Odegaard as both CM and CAM. For example, EA Sports could provide the player item with Box-to-Box CM and Half-Winger CAM Roles++. Moreover, it might feature 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skill Moves to bring the best out of this RTTF card.

Ad

As with all leaks, it's essential to approach this information cautiously until EA Sports officially unveils the card. Nonetheless, the prospect of upgrading the midfield with a special Martin Odegaard card is undeniably enticing and would please the Ultimate Team community.

For more Ultimate Team-related leaks and content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback