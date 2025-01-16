EA FC 25 leak teases iconic comeback: Could Diego Maradona return to Ultimate Team?

A recent leak by X/ASYFutTrader has hinted at the return of several iconic players to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, including the legendary Diego Maradona. The Argentine superstar was removed from the game during FIFA 22 due to image rights but could now receive a special item in the virtual world alongside some other returning legends.

Team of the Year will arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and this leak suggests that some big names have been added to arrive as TOTY Icons or Heroes during this event. This includes Diego Maradona and Franz Beckenbauer, who are regarded as two of the best players in the history of the sport.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Diego Maradona could potentially return to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team as an Icon

Several existing Icons are rumored to arrive as TOTY Icons during the Team of the Year event in EA FC 25, with the likes of Pele and Eusebio being included. However, the latest leak is definitely the most exciting, as it hints at the return of Diego Maradona and Franz Beckenbauer. Both players have been in Ultimate Team as Icons or Legends in the past.

Diego Maradona was removed from the game during FIFA 22. Icons used to have three separate versions during this time, representing various phases of their career. The Argentine maestro had a 97-rated Prime item with the following stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 40

Physicality: 76

On the other hand, Franz Beckenbauer has not been in Ultimate Team for a much longer time. The German centre-back is often regarded as one of the best defenders of all time and was included as a 'Legend' back in the days of FIFA 17. He had a 93-rated item with these stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 69

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 79

Defending: 94

Physicality: 81

With these players potentially returning to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, it will be interesting to see the overall rating and stats they receive with the new Icon rating system. They are also not the only leaked additions, as some Ultimate Team fan favorites are rumored to return to the virtual pitch.

The trio of Gervinho, Ibarbo, and Doumbia was extremely popular during FIFA 14 and FIFA 15, with the AS Roma players having all the stats required to be overpowered in-game back then. While they are not legends of the sport when compared to Maradona and Beckenbauer, they could potentially return as Heroes in EA FC 25.

